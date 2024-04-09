Lassila & Tikanoja plc

Investor News

9 April 2024 at 3.00 pm

Lassila & Tikanoja plc will publish Interim Report January-March on 26 April 2024

Lassila & Tikanoja plc will publish Interim Report January-March on Friday 26 April 2024 at 8.00 am. After publication, the release will be available on the company's website at www.lt.fi/en.

Lassila & Tikanoja will host a webcast for analysts, investors and media on 26 April 2024 at 10.30 am EET. The briefing will be hosted by CEO Eero Hautaniemi and CFO Valtteri Palin. The presentation material will be published on the company's website.

Conference call:

You can access the teleconference by registering on the link below. After the registration you will be provided phone numbers and a conference ID to access the conference. https://palvelu.flik.fi/teleconference/?id=50049974

Webcast:

To access the webcast go to https://lassila-tikanoja.videosync.fi/q1-2024

LASSILA & TIKANOJA PLC

Eero Hautaniemi

President and CEO

For additional information please contact

Eero Hautaniemi, President and CEO, tel. +358 10 636 2810

Valtteri Palin, CFO, tel. +358 40 734 7749

Lassila & Tikanoja is a service company that makes circular economy a reality. Together with our customers, we keep materials, properties and factories in productive use for as long as possible and we enhance the use of raw materials and energy. We help our customers maintain the value of their properties and materials while protecting the environment. We achieve this by delivering responsible and sustainable service solutions that make the daily lives of our customers easier. With operations in Finland and Sweden, L&T employs 8,160 people. Net sales in 2023 amounted to EUR 802.1 million. L&T is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.

