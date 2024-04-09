UMeWorld to Debut the World's First & Only Weight Loss Cooking Oil in the US

MIAMI, April 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UMeWorld Limited (OTC: UMEWF) is excited to announce that the company has secured an exclusive license to use proprietary enzymatic technologies to manufacture and sell DAG weight loss cooking oil across North America, and in particular the United States.



In order to capitalize on the exclusive license, UMeWorld plans on constructing a state-of-the-art DAG cooking oil pilot plant in Miami Florida which is slated to break ground in 2024. This ambitious project will usher in a new era for the company as the facility will have the capacity to produce 10,000 tons of DAG cooking oil per year which is estimated to yield a staggering annual revenue of $200 million dollars when operating at 100% capacity.

This revolutionary cooking oil not only promises to redefine culinary standards but also promotes healthy living because Diacylglycerol (DAG) oil can actually help people lose weight making DAG the world's only ‘weight loss cooking oil’. Unlike the conventional triglyceride-based oils that dominate our kitchens today, DAG oil, derived from palm, olive, corn, and soybeans, offers a health-conscious alternative at competitive prices as compared to traditional cooking oils. DAG oil boasts superior digestibility which ensures minimal fat storage, aligning perfectly with weight loss dietary guidelines established to treat lifestyle diseases such as obesity and insulin resistance.

UMeWorld's ambition is not just to be a player but a real industry leader across a diverse range of sectors, supplying everything from cooking oil to renewable fuel, thus cementing its position as an indispensable member of the global cooking oil supply chain. “We’re going after a huge segment of the market with our exclusive DAG weight loss cooking oil and enzymatic refining process. Our studies revealed that our refining process is 100% all natural which gives us an incredible leg up on any parallel competition. This is an exciting time for UMEWF and we’re pleased to be at a place in the company's history where investors can be proud of what we're accomplishing” Said Micheal Lee, CEO of UMEWF.

About UMeWorld:

UMeWorld is pioneering the future of edible oils and renewable energy. With a commitment to innovation and sustainability, we are building a comprehensive midstream refining and downstream value-added business. Our mission is to become the cornerstone supplier for a greener, healthier world, meeting the diverse needs of industries ranging from food and feed to oleochemicals and biofuels. Join us on this exhilarating journey towards a sustainable and health-conscious future.

About Dagola Inc.

Dagola Inc. is a wholly-owned U.S. subsidiary of UMeWorld Limited. Dagola Inc. is engaged in the sales and marketing of novel foods in North America. For more information about Dagola Inc., please visit www.dagolaoil.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements, about UMeWorld's expectations, beliefs or intentions regarding, among other things, its product development efforts, business, financial condition, results of operations, strategies or prospects. In addition, from time to time, UMeWorld or its representatives have made or may make forward-looking statements, orally or in writing.

Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as "believe," "expect," "intend," "plan," "may," "should" or "anticipate" or their negatives or other variations of these words or other comparable words or by the fact that these statements do not relate strictly to historical or current matters. These forward-looking statements may be included in, but are not limited to, various filings made by UMeWorld with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, press releases or oral statements made by or with the approval of one of UMeWorld's authorized executive officers. Forward-looking statements relate to anticipated or expected events, activities, trends or results as of the date they are made. Because forward looking statements relate to matters that have not yet occurred, these statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause UMeWorld's actual results to differ materially from any future results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Many factors could cause UMeWorld's actual activities or results to differ materially from the activities and results anticipated in such forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, the factors summarized in UMeWorld's filings with the SEC. In addition, UMeWorld operates in an industry sector where securities values are highly volatile and may be influenced by economic and other factors beyond its control. UMeWorld does not undertake any obligation to publicly update these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Please see the risk factors associated with an investment in our securities which are included in our Annual Report on Form 20-F and other periodic and current reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.