Silicon Motion Announces Preliminary First Quarter 2024 Revenue and Earnings Conference Call Details

TAIPEI, Taiwan and MILPITAS, Calif., April 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (NasdaqGS: SIMO) (“Silicon Motion” or the “Company”), a global leader in NAND flash controllers for solid state storage devices, announces that based on its preliminary first quarter financial results, sequential revenue growth is expected to be slightly above the high-end of its original guidance range of $172 million to $182 million, which the company issued on February 7, 2024. Gross margin (non-GAAP) is expected to be near the high-end of the company's original 44.0% to 45.0% guidance range.



The Company will release its first quarter 2024 financial results after the market closes on May 2, 2024 and will host a conference call on May 3 at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time. Participants must pre-register using the link below in order to participate in the live call.

Participants must register in advance to join the conference call using the link provided below. Conference access information (including dial-in information and a unique access PIN) will be provided in the email received upon registration.

This call will be webcasted on the Company’s website at www.siliconmotion.com .

We are the global leader in supplying NAND flash controllers for solid state storage devices. We supply more SSD controllers than any other company in the world for servers, PCs and other client devices and are the leading merchant supplier of eMMC and UFS embedded storage controllers used in smartphones, IoT devices and other applications. We also supply customized high-performance hyperscale data center and specialized industrial and automotive SSD solutions. Our customers include most of the NAND flash vendors, storage device module makers and leading OEMs. For further information on Silicon Motion, visit us at www.siliconmotion.com .

