DOD AWARDS $272.6 MILLION ENGINEERING SERVICES CONTRACT TO DCCA

ELLICOTT CITY, MD, April 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Data Computer Corporation of America (DCCA), a veteran-owned information technology and engineering services company, today announced that it was awarded a contract to provide classified, mission-critical engineering services to an Intelligence Community (IC) agency. The $272.6 million single-award contract has a five-year period of performance for support of processing large amounts of data, high-performance computing (HPC) and analytic systems engineering.

Under the terms of the contract, DCCA will implement and integrate machine learning and artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled solutions, including providing systems engineering support with a specialization in HPC systems and associated network architectures. Additionally, DCCA will develop Zero Trust security solutions and Infrastructure Optimization for the agency’s cloud-based systems.

“We are excited to continue our partnership with the IC through this new contract, allowing us to continue making a positive impact to our national security,” said David Bower, president & chief executive officer of DCCA. “DCCA always evaluates the benefits of leveraging emerging technologies when developing mission-critical capabilities. We work to ensure we have the full complement of employees, partnerships, technologies, and processes to develop solutions to complex problems.”

This new contract will build on over three decades of experience DCCA has supporting the IT and engineering requirements of the IC and the larger government sector.

About Data Computer Corporation of America

DCCA is a veteran-owned company based out of Ellicott City, MD, that provides a wide range of technology support, including DevSecOps, cloud computing, cyber security, data analytics, and testing services to various IC, Defense, and Health agencies. Rated CMMI ML 5 DEV and CMMI ML 5 SVC, DCCA provides disciplined, defined, and institutionalized approaches to technology development and maintenance. In addition to its CMMI rating, DCCA has also achieved ISO-9001 ISO-27001 and ISO-20000. As a successful IT and engineering services provider, DCCA works collaboratively with its customers to ensure performance quality, schedule adherence, and cost control and avoidance. More information is available about DCCA at www.dcca.com.

