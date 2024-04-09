IBN Announces Latest Episode of The Bell2Bell Podcast featuring Thomas Ullrich, CEO of Aston Bay Holdings Ltd.

LOS ANGELES, April 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN – IBN, a multifaceted communications organization engaged in connecting public companies to the investment community, is pleased to announce the release of the latest episode of The Bell2Bell Podcast as part of its sustained effort to provide specialized content distribution via widespread syndication channels.

The Bell2Bell Podcast delivers informative updates and exclusive interviews with executives operating in fast-moving industries. Bell2Bell’s latest podcast features Thomas Ullrich, CEO of Aston Bay Holdings Ltd. (TSX.V: BAY) (OTCQB: ATBHF), a publicly traded Canadian minerals exploration company focused on exploring high-grade copper and gold deposits in North America.

To begin the interview, Ullrich provided an introduction to Aston Bay and its business model.

“Overall, Aston Bay is in the business of adding value through discovery of high-grade critical metals and precious metals deposits. We're an exploration stage company. Really what that means is that we want to get out there and make those first finds – really make the discovery – because we think that's where you add the most value over the shortest period of time for our shareholders.”

Ullrich then discussed his background and those of the Aston Bay team.

“I’ve been in geoscience since the early '90s working in everything from big mining companies to universities, as well as the junior exploration space, which is where I am now and where I prefer to be. I think this is the most exciting place to be. There’s nothing more exciting than making a discovery.”

“As far as the company goes, it's an extremely small company. I am CEO, and I'm really the only full -time employee of this company, but we do have a fantastic group of advisors and directors. Jessie Liu-Ernsting, who has been with Aston Bay for several years now, has fantastic capital markets experience and decades in the business. Jeff Wilson is the CEO of Precipitate Gold and has experience with multiple private and public companies in the space. Mark Pryor is a very experienced exploration geologist and the current Vice President of Exploration for The Electrum Group, a very well-respected group in the exploration and development space. Last but not least is Gary O’Connor, another extremely experienced geologist who has spent a lot of time in the capital markets as well.”

Join IBN’s Stuart Smith and Thomas Ullrich, CEO of Aston Bay Holdings Ltd. (TSX.V: BAY) (OTCQB: ATBHF), to learn more about Aston Bay’s recent milestones and operational goals for 2024 and beyond.

To hear the episode and subscribe for future podcasts, visit https://podcast.bell2bell.com .

About Aston Bay Holdings Ltd.

Aston Bay is a publicly traded mineral exploration company exploring for high-grade copper and gold deposits in Virginia and Nunavut, Canada. The company is led by CEO Thomas Ullrich, with exploration in Virginia directed by company advisor Don Taylor, the 2018 Thayer Lindsley Award winner for his discovery of the Taylor Pb-Zn-Ag Deposit in Arizona.

Aston Bay is currently exploring the high-grade Buckingham Gold Vein in central Virginia and is in advanced stages of negotiation on other lands with high-grade copper potential in the area. The company and its joint venture partners, American West Metals Limited and wholly owned subsidiary Tornado Metals Ltd., have agreed to form a 20/80 unincorporated joint venture and enter into a joint venture agreement in respect of the Storm Project property, which hosts the Storm Copper Project and the Seal Zinc Deposit.

For more information, visit the company’s website at www.AstonBayHoldings.com

About IBN

IBN consists of financial brands introduced to the investment public over the course of 18+ years. With IBN, we have amassed a collective audience of millions of social media followers. These distinctive investor brands aim to fulfill the unique needs of a growing base of client-partners. IBN will continue to expand our branded network of highly influential properties, leveraging the knowledge and energy of specialized teams of experts to serve our increasingly diversified list of clients.

Through our Dynamic Brand Portfolio (DBP), IBN provides: (1) access to a network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to reach all target markets, industries and demographics in the most effective manner possible; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ news outlets; (3) Press Release Enhancement to ensure maximum impact; (4) full-scale distribution to a growing social media audience; (5) a full array of corporate communications solutions; and (6) total news coverage solutions.

For more information, please visit https://www.InvestorBrandNetwork.com

