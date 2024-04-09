Leading German Auto Finance Company Goes Live with Full NFS Ascent Suite to Support Operations in South Korea

ENCINO, Calif., April 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NETSOL Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: NTWK), the global leader in delivering state-of-the-art solutions for the asset finance and leasing industry, has announced the go-live of its next-generation platform NFS Ascent for a leading German auto captive finance company and longstanding client to support their operations in South Korea. This deployment consisted of the full NFS Ascent suite, which includes both the Retail and the Wholesale platforms.

The NFS Ascent Retail platform includes Omni Point of Sale (Omni POS) and Contract Management System (CMS), while Ascent’s Wholesale Finance System is part of its Wholesale platform. These deployments are part of a contract with a total value in excess of $110 million – the largest contract in NETSOL’s history. The initial agreement was signed in 2015 and included implementations in twelve countries across the Asia-Pacific region and South Africa. This most recent successful deployment in South Korea marks the eleventh market to go live as part of this contract signing.

“This deployment for one of our most esteemed and longest standing customers marks a significant milestone in our Company's journey and is a testament to our unwavering commitment to delivering the highest standards of excellence to meet our customers’ demands,” said Najeeb Ghauri, Founder and CEO of NETSOL Technologies Inc. “We faced several challenges throughout the implementation process that included stringent regulations, complex integrations, COVID-19, and others. Despite this, the NETSOL team has adapted and delivered.”

Mr. Ghauri added, “Amidst these challenges, we were able to achieve several first-time delivery milestones during implementation, showcasing NETSOL's unwavering commitment and capability to meet customer demand. Moreover, these achievements convinced the project sponsor to rally the local steering committee behind NETSOL, making this a moment of immense pride for us.”

He added, “This successful implementation of a historic contract represents a significant achievement for our organization and showcases the dedication and hard work of our exceptional teams. Looking forward, our pipeline for NFS Ascent is robust in key markets including the USA, and we look forward to bringing this solution to new customers around the world.”

