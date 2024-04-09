Denny’s Corporation Announces Timing of First Quarter 2024 Results and Conference Call on April 30, 2024

SPARTANBURG, S.C., April 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Denny’s Corporation (the "Company") (NASDAQ: DENN), owner and operator of Denny's Inc. ("Denny's") and Keke's Inc. ("Keke's"), will announce financial and operating results for its first quarter ended March 27, 2024, on Tuesday, April 30, 2024, after the markets close. Senior management will hold a conference call on the same day at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss these results and answer questions.



Interested parties are invited to listen to a live broadcast of the conference call accessible through the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at investor.dennys.com .

For any questions, please contact the Company’s Investor Relations Department at 877-784-7167.



About Denny’s Corporation

Denny’s Corporation is one of America’s largest full-service restaurant chains based on number of restaurants. As of December 27, 2023, the Company consisted of 1,631 restaurants, 1,558 of which were franchised and licensed restaurants and 73 of which were company operated.

Denny's Corporation consists of the Denny’s brand and the Keke’s brand. As of December 27, 2023, the Denny's brand consisted of 1,573 global restaurants, 1,508 of which were franchised and licensed restaurants and 65 of which were company operated. As of December 27, 2023, the Keke's brand consisted of 58 restaurants, 50 of which were franchised restaurants and 8 of which were company operated.

For further information on Denny's Corporation, including news releases, links to SEC filings, and other financial information, please visit investor.dennys.com .



