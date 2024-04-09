Schaedler Yesco Distribution Launches Bridgeline’s HawkSearch Implementation

WOBURN, Mass., April 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLIN), a provider of marketing software, today announced Schaedler Yesco Distribution, an electrical distributor with over 29 locations representing over 1,000 brands including Siemens, Philips, Rockwell Automation, and 3M, has implemented Bridgeline's HawkSearch on its Optimizely powered eCommerce site using the Xngage Connector for HawkSearch.



HawkSearch will enhance Schaedler Yesco's eCommerce strategy by offering precise search tailored to electrical industry professionals. This includes advanced part number search functionality for both full and partial numbers, unit of measurement conversion, and merchandising tools to run product-specific campaigns.

With HawkSearch, a customer can input a general description like “smoke detector”, or a specific model, “BRK CO5120BN.” The system swiftly suggests relevant matches, such as “BRK CO5120BN CARBON MONOXIDE ALARM W/BATTERY,” demonstrating its efficiency in handling both partial details and functional descriptions.

The HawkSearch implementation by Schaedler Yesco is a testament to Bridgeline's expanding footprint in the electrical distribution sector, alongside other prominent distributors such as Kirby Risk and State Electric Supply who also use HawkSearch to power their eCommerce site search. This movement emphasizes Bridgeline's leadership in offering AI-powered search technology specifically for the electrical industry's distinct needs.

Ari Kahn, CEO of Bridgeline, said, "Our partnership with Schaedler Yesco demonstrates our ongoing commitment to the electrical distributor industry. HawkSearch's AI-powered search functionalities are crucial for meeting the complex demands of Schaedler Yesco's customers, ensuring a seamless and efficient online shopping experience."

About Schaedler Yesco Distribution

Schaedler Yesco Distribution, established in 1924, is a 4th generation family- and employee-owned provider of complete connected solutions for the electrical industry. With 29 locations throughout Pennsylvania, Ohio, and New York, the company offers services and products for lighting, data networking, automation, and industrial needs. To learn more about Schaedler Yesco Distribution, visit www.sydist.com

About Bridgeline Digital

Bridgeline helps companies grow online revenue by increasing traffic, conversion rates, and average order value. To learn more, please visit www.bridgeline.com.‍

Contact:

Danielle Colvin

SVP of Marketing

Bridgeline Digital

press@bridgeline.com