Party With Portillo’s This Prom Season

CHICAGO, April 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Portillo’s, the fast-casual restaurant concept known for its menu of unrivaled Chicago-style street food, wants to officially invite YOU to prom. Fans of Italian Beef and dancefloor DJ sets can celebrate the end of the school year, prom and Portillo’s (or “Promtillo’s,” naturally) with a special pre-prom dinner deal for two, a promposal sweepstakes, and special catering options – including the opportunity to book the famed Beef Bus to serve up Chicago-style goodness at the final dance of the season.



Available for a limited time starting April 9, high schoolers nationwide can party with Portillo’s – Windy City-style – with the following Promtillo’s specials:

Pre-Prom Dinner at Portillo’s: Bring your date (or friend) to any Portillo’s location and order the “Promtillo’s Meal for Two,” which includes a choice of two Italian Beef sandwiches or two hot dogs, two large fries, one jumbo cheese sauce and a Cake Shake to share.

Bring your date (or friend) to any Portillo’s location and order the “Promtillo’s Meal for Two,” which includes a choice of two Italian Beef sandwiches or two hot dogs, two large fries, one jumbo cheese sauce and a Cake Shake to share. After-Party Catering: Make your after-party iconic with a spread that will keep the party going all night long. The “Promtillo’s Party Package” includes hot dogs, chicken tenders with your choice of sauces, fries, cheese sauce and whole chocolate cake. Prom-goers can also try Portillo’s newest sensation, the Cheese Sauce Fountain, and dip the night away on and off the dancefloor! Order here or call 866-YUM-BEEF to speak with a member of Portillo’s catering concierge team.

Make your after-party iconic with a spread that will keep the party going all night long. The “Promtillo’s Party Package” includes hot dogs, chicken tenders with your choice of sauces, fries, cheese sauce and whole chocolate cake. Prom-goers can also try Portillo’s newest sensation, the Cheese Sauce Fountain, and dip the night away on and off the dancefloor! Order here or call 866-YUM-BEEF to speak with a member of Portillo’s catering concierge team. Roll into Prom with the Beef Bus: Spice up your prom night with a delicious twist – the ultimate party on wheels that brings the iconic flavors of Portillo's right to your prom venue! Request the Beef Bus attend your Prom here.

Spice up your prom night with a delicious twist – the ultimate party on wheels that brings the iconic flavors of Portillo's right to your prom venue! Request the Beef Bus attend your Prom here. Portillo’s Promposal Sweepstakes: Portillo’s wants to see your promposal creativity and be a part of your special night! Upload your promposal photos here for a chance to win a Portillo’s catered after party for your friends and Portillo’s merch for you and your date.

“For more than 60 years, our Chicago-style staples have filled the homes, hearts and stomachs of our fans celebrating a birthday, graduation, wedding and more,” said Nick Scarpino, Portillo’s CMO. “As we embark on another 60, we’re adding prom night to the list of iconic moments we get to help celebrate, and we can’t wait to help high schoolers have a night they’ll remember for the rest of their lives.”

To find your nearest Portillo’s restaurant and try the new Prom Meal for two, please visit portillos.com , or follow Portillo’s on Facebook , Twitter , Instagram and TikTok .

ABOUT PORTILLO’s

In 1963, Dick Portillo invested $1,100 into a small trailer to open the first Portillo’s hot dog stand in Villa Park, Ill., which he called “The Dog House.” Years later, Portillo’s has grown to include more than 80 restaurants across 10 states. Portillo’s is best known for its Chicago-style hot dogs, Italian beef sandwiches, char-grilled burgers, fresh salads and famous chocolate cake. Portillo’s ships food to all 50 states via Portillos.com . Portillo’s Home Kitchen is the company’s fast-growing catering business.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/20bf4ab7-279f-4502-8a3b-619884a60fa5