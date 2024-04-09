Cemtrex’s Vicon Industries to Attend ISC West 2024

Hauppauge, NY, April 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- - Cemtrex Inc. (NASDAQ: CETX, CETXP), an advanced security technology and industrial services company, today announced that its subsidiary, Vicon Industries, is set to showcase its new AI-powered unified cloud solution at ISC West 2024, which will be held April 9-12, 2024 at the Venetian Expo, Las Vegas, and with be exhibiting at booth #26049.



The International Security Conference & Exposition – also known as ISC West – is the leading comprehensive & converged security trade event in the U.S.

ISC West 2024

Date: April 9-12, 2024

Time: Tuesday-Friday 10am-5pm

Location: Venetian Expo, Las Vegas

Booth: #26049

The Vicon exhibit will focus on the company’s innovative new cloud security platform—Anavio—which lets users manage their access control, video, and intercom via a single tool, so there’s no shuffling between separate security systems in order to achieve complete situational awareness and control. Plus, Anavio’s remote monitoring and management capabilities allow security operations to be performed from anywhere, via any smart device. And because it’s cloud-based, there’s no extensive on-prem hardware to set up, configure, or maintain. This means customers can invest in the solution and the technology, not the burden of deploying and managing it.

“Unlike traditional keycards that can't confirm the user's identity, Anavio uses face authentication to ensure that only authorized people access your facility, and that the person entering is actually the person assigned to the credential,” said Haim Shain, Senior Vice President, Product Management of Vicon Industries. “In other words, your face is essentially your key. But you can also combine face and card credentials for that extra layer of security and flexibility. Additionally, Anavio’s anti-spoofing technology protects against attempted presentation attacks, like printed photos, masks, or videos.”

In addition to face authentication, the platform also incorporates a powerful “person of interest” feature, whereby users can forensically track a specific person (or people) throughout a facility, across the various access points, and from camera to camera. Users can even be notified—in real-time—when a specific person enters a building, area, or room.

Shain continued, “Person of interest is one of the most powerful investigative tools in the industry, hands down. It allows you to go back in time and map out the journey of one or more people as they move through your building(s). Let’s say, for example, one employee claimed to have been in an altercation with another employee. Anavio’s person of interest feature would allow you to search for each instance of those two employees being in the same room together so you could corroborate or dismiss the accusation. And to take it a step further, Anavio lets you receive and share events instantly, via text and/or email.”

One of the hallmarks of this new platform is its ability to elevate safety and efficiency. For example, Anavio can initiate emergency response procedures during critical events by triggering customized workflows, pre-defined outputs, and lockdown plans.

The solution is backed by a straightforward selection of hardware that includes AI cameras, as well as a Unified Intercom Reader, which combines access control with an AI camera and a two-way intercom for one of the most intelligent multi-function readers in the industry. The reader supports advanced facial verification technology, and the touchless mobile entry allows for hands-free access to customer facilities for a green, plastic-free solution.

In addition to its groundbreaking new cloud security platform, the company is also showcasing a number of enhancements to its on-prem solution.

There have been several significant enhancements to the Valerus VMS—including the new desktop client—all designed to deliver a more streamlined and customizable user experience and help customers work smarter.

The company’s award-winning camera lineup has added the new Roughneck® 4K PTZ to its portfolio. The camera features 35X optical zoom (with 8X digital), image stabilization to reduce vibration, PTZ auto tracking, and an innovative speed dry feature.

“Vicon has long been known for being one of only a handful of manufacturers in the industry to provide a complete, end-to-end security offering,” said Bret McGowan, Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Vicon. “The cloud-based Anavio solution is revolutionary in terms of its benefits to our hosted customers. But we’re equally committed to our on-prem customer base, and as such, we continue to invest heavily in a solution that benefits them. The latest Valerus VMS features, along with enhancements to our VAX Access Control platform and our expanded camera line, speak directly to them.”

To learn more about Vicon or the availability of our technologies, contact the company by visiting booth #26049, filling out the form here, or emailing sales@vicon-security.com.

About Cemtrex

Cemtrex Inc. (CETX) is a company that owns two operating subsidiaries: Vicon Industries Inc and Advanced Industrial Services Inc.

Vicon Industries, a subsidiary of Cemtrex Inc., is a global leader in advanced security and surveillance technology to safeguard businesses, schools, municipalities, hospitals and cities. Since 1967, Vicon delivers mission-critical security surveillance systems, specializing in engineering complete security solutions that simplify deployment, operation and ongoing maintenance. Vicon provides security solutions for some of the largest municipalities and businesses in the U.S. and around the world, offering a wide range of cutting-edge and compliant security technologies, from AI-driven video analytics to fully integrated access control solutions. For more information visit www.vicon-security.com

AIS – Advanced Industrial Services, a subsidiary of Cemtrex, Inc., is a premier provider of industrial contracting services including millwrighting, rigging, piping, electrical, welding. AIS Installs high precision equipment in a wide variety of industrial markets including automotive, printing & graphics, industrial automation, packaging, and chemicals. AIS owns and operates a modern fleet of custom designed specialty equipment to assure safe and quick installation of your production equipment. Our talented staff participates in recurring instructional training, provided to ensure that the most current industry methods are being utilized to provide an efficient and safe working environment. For more information visit www.ais-york.com

For more information visit www.cemtrex.com

Forward-Looking Statements

