Epazz, Inc.: CryObo, Inc. Technology Converts Solar Power into Bitcoin Projects to Launch Later This Year

CHICAGO, IL, April 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Epazz Inc. (OTC Pink: EPAZ), a mission-critical provider of battery solar technology, drone technology, blockchain cryptocurrency mobile apps and cloud-based business software solutions, announced today that its subsidiary CryObo, Inc. has been working on using solar power to mine bitcoins. Epazz has been developing solid state battery with its subsidiary Galaxy Batteries, Inc. and has been working on solar power for its drone charge pad technology. The Company has been working on combining the technology into an integrated solution to mine bitcoins in Dubai, where it has manufacturing facilities. The Company will be securing a desert land in a remote area of Dubai to set up the facility. CryObo will use high-power computers to mine the bitcoin. The solar power technology that the project will be using points the solar panels directly at the sun and rotates them to capture the maximum amount of energy from the sun. The energy will be stored in Galaxy Batteries. The bitcoin server will be located underground, using plant cover to naturally cool the servers.



With bitcoin over $70,000, now is the best time to bring the technology into operations. CryObo technology will not enter the United States or Canada markets. All of our crypto and blockchain projects will be outside of these countries. The Company will be focusing on the Middle East, Europe and Asia markets, whose regulations are clear.

Shaun Passley, Ph.D., Epazz Inc. CEO and chairman, said, “We are excited about bringing the CryObo technology into operations. With this technology, Epazz will be a research and development company that will be bringing technology into the market and will be spinning off a few companies.”



About CryObo Inc.

CryObo Inc. will be enhancing its software to give early access to companies backed by tangible assets an easy way to access the token markets. The company’s platform will change how people transact real estate, digital assets, corps and raw materials by allowing companies to access the future value of their assets. The growth of bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies is bringing new regulations for large financial service companies, which will require an intelligent solution to manage their growing portfolios.

About Epazz Inc. (www.epazz.com)

Epazz Inc. is a leading cloud-based software company specializing in providing customized cloud applications to the corporate world, higher-education institutions and the public sector. Epazz BoxesOS v3.0 is the complete business web-based software package for small to midsize businesses, Fortune 500 enterprises, government agencies and higher education institutions. BoxesOS provides a combination of many web-based applications that an organization would otherwise need to purchase separately. Epazz’s other products are DeskFlex (room scheduling software) and Provitrac (applicant-tracking system).

