Monoclonal Antibody (mABs) Therapeutics Market is Expected to Reach $497.5 billion | MarketsandMarkets™

Chicago, April 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Monoclonal Antibody (mABs) Therapeutics market in terms of revenue was estimated to be worth $252.6 billion in 2024 and is poised to reach $497.5 billion by 2029, growing at a CAGR of 14.5% from 2024 to 2029 according to a latest report published by MarketsandMarkets™. The major factors driving the growth of this monoclonal antibody therapeutics market include by increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, technological advancements in antibody engineering, rising demand for targeted therapies, expanding applications in oncology, autoimmune diseases, and infectious diseases, along with growing investments in research and development, and favorable regulatory policies encouraging innovation and commercialization.

Monoclonal Antibody (mABs) Therapeutics Market Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2024 $252.6 billion Estimated Value by 2029 $497.5 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 14.5% Market Size Available for 2022–2029 Forecast Period 2024–2029 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Production Method, Source, Route of Administration, Therapy Area, End User Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa Report Highlights Updated financial information / product portfolio of players Key Market Opportunity Expansion into new therapeutic areas Key Market Driver Advancements in Biotechnology and Genetic Engineering

Based on production method, the monoclonal antibody therapeutics market is segmented into in-vitro and in-vivo. In 2024, in-vitro segment accounted for the largest share of the monoclonal antibody therapeutics market. In-vitro production method for monoclonal antibody therapeutics is propelled by its scalability, cost-effectiveness, and reduced batch-to-batch variability compared to traditional in-vivo methods. Factors such as increasing demand for biologics, advancements in cell culture technology, regulatory support, and improved production yields are key drivers fueling market growth.

Based on source, the monoclonal antibody therapeutics market is segmented into human, humanized, chimeric and other sources. In 2024, human source segment dominated market and humanized segment is likely to grow at significant CAGR during the forecast period. Human source monoclonal antibody therapeutics market is fueled by reduced immunogenicity, enhanced efficacy, and improved safety profiles compared to non-human sources. Rising demand for personalized medicine, advancements in humanized antibody technology, regulatory encouragement, and expanding applications in oncology and autoimmune diseases are key drivers propelling market expansion.

Based on therapy area, the monoclonal antibody therapeutics market is segmented into autoimmune & inflammatory diseases, oncology, hematology, ophthalmology and other therapy area. In 2024, autoimmune & inflammatory diseases dominated the monoclonal antibody therapeutics market. The monoclonal antibody therapeutics market for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases is propelled by rising disease prevalence (e.g., rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn's disease), expanding patient awareness, and increasing adoption of biologic therapies. Advances in targeted treatment options, such as anti-TNF antibodies and interleukin inhibitors, further drive market growth in this segment.

Based on route of administration, the monoclonal antibody therapeutics market has been segmented into intravenous, subcutaneous and other route of administration. In 2024, intervenous segment dominated monoclonal antibody therapeutics market. The intravenous route of administration for monoclonal antibody therapeutics is driven by its direct delivery into systemic circulation, ensuring rapid and effective distribution. Factors such as convenience for healthcare professionals and patients, along with examples like Rituximab and Infliximab, fuel its market growth, especially in hospital settings and critical care environments

Based on end user, the monoclonal antibody therapeutics market has been segmented into hospitals, long-term care facilities, and other end users. In 2024, hospitals accounted for the largest share of the monoclonal antibody therapeutics market. Hospitals drive the monoclonal antibody therapeutics market due to increasing patient admissions, demand for advanced treatment options, and the capability to provide specialized care. Factors such as expanding healthcare infrastructure, rising chronic disease prevalence, growing investment in hospital-based research, and favorable reimbursement policies contribute to market growth.

The key regional markets for the global monoclonal antibody therapeutics market are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa. In 2024, North America accounted for the largest share of the market. The North America monoclonal antibody therapeutics market is driven by robust healthcare infrastructure, high prevalence of chronic diseases, and substantial investment in research and development. Examples like adalimumab (Humira) and pembrolizumab (Keytruda) illustrate the region's leading role in biopharmaceutical innovation, fostering market growth through advanced therapies and favorable regulatory environments. Europe is leading at a significant CAGR owing to increasing product approvals and favorable regulatory policies, and rising adoption of biologic therapies.

Monoclonal Antibody (mABs) Therapeutics market major players covered in the report, such as:

This report categorizes the monoclonal antibody therapeutics market into the following segments:

Monoclonal Antibody Therapeutics Market, by Production Method

In-Vitro

In-Vivo

Monoclonal antibody therapeutics market, by Sources

Human

Humanized

Chimeric

Other Sources

Monoclonal antibody therapeutics market, by Route of Administration

Intravenous

Subcutaneous

Other Route of Administration

Monoclonal antibody therapeutics market, by Therapy Area

Autoimmune & Inflammatory Disorders

Oncology

Hematology

Opthalmology

Other Therapy Areas

Monoclonal Antibody Therapeutics Market, by End User

Hospitals

Long-term Care Facilities

Other End Users

Monoclonal antibody therapeutics market, by region

North America US Canada

Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain Turkey Rest of Europe (RoE)

Asia Pacific (APAC) China Japan India South Korea Indonesia Malaysia Rest of Asia Pacific (RoAPAC)

Latin America Brazil Rest of Latin America (RoLATAM)

Middle East & Africa Middle East GCC Countries Saudi Arabia (KSA) United Arab Emirates (UAE) Rest of GCC Countries Rest of Middle East (RoME)

Africa

Key Market Stakeholders:

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Life Sciences Companies

Academic & Research Institutes

Government Institutes

Contract Research Organizations (CROs)

Hospitals and Specialities Clinics

Long-term Care Center

Third-party Suppliers, Direct Suppliers, Distributors, and Channel Partners

Venture Capitalists and Investors

Report Objectives:

To define, describe, and forecast the monoclonal antibody therapeutics market based on production method, sources, route of administration, therapy area, end user, and region.

To provide detailed information regarding the major factors influencing the market growth (such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges).

To analyze micromarkets for individual growth trends, prospects, and contributions to the overall monoclonal antibody therapeutics market.

To analyze the opportunities for stakeholders and provide details of the competitive landscape for market leaders.

To forecast the market size of the segments concerning six regions, namely: North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa.

To profile the key players and analyze their market shares and core competencies

To track and analyze competitive developments, such as acquisitions, product launches, expansions, agreements, partnerships, and collaborations.

To benchmark players within the market using the proprietary “Competitive Leadership Mapping” framework, which analyzes market players on various parameters within the broad categories of business & product excellence strategy.

