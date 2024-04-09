EXL partners with Quilt.AI to revolutionize customer insights with AI-powered cultural understanding

NEW YORK, April 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EXL (NASDAQ: EXLS), a leading data analytics and digital operations and solutions company, announced a partnership with Quilt.AI, a company at the forefront of employing artificial intelligence (AI) to understand and interpret internet data at scale. This collaboration aims to merge EXL's deep data, AI and industry expertise with Quilt.AI's advanced AI-powered platform, which transforms big data into human insights and cultural understanding.



The partnership will utilize the combined capabilities of both companies to help clients in industries such as retail, consumer packaged goods, financial services, and insurance to discover industry and product trends, analyze consumer journeys, and gauge consumer sentiment quickly and accurately. EXL intends to expand its ability to help clients understand their data and gain deeper insights into the contexts that shape consumer behaviors and preferences through proprietary AI models. This will enable businesses to make more informed decisions, proactively respond to changing market dynamics, and offer superior customer experiences.

“We are delighted to partner with Quilt.AI, whose data-driven insights and innovative approach can help our clients elevate their marketing campaigns,” said Vivek Jetley, president and head of analytics at EXL. “Together, we are making it possible for our clients to go beyond the confines of traditional product marketing to craft experiences that resonate with their customers.”

Using generative AI (GenAI) can enhance marketing automation by leveraging advanced algorithms to analyze large amounts of data, enabling personalized content creation, targeted advertising and predictive analytics. It automates tasks such as lead scoring, email segmentation and campaign optimization, allowing marketers to efficiently engage with prospects and customers at every stage of the buyer’s journey. With GenAI, businesses can streamline their marketing efforts, increase the return on investment and deliver more relevant experiences to customers.

“We're excited to partner with EXL, a company that shares our vision of using technology to drive industry transformation,” said Anurag Banerjee, co-founder and chief executive officer of Quilt.AI. “Together, we aim to stitch fragments of big data using our AI-powered platform to uncover deep consumer insight and generate relevant engagements at speed and scale.”

EXL was recently named a top performer and Leader among the 26 leading analytics and AI service providers in Everest Group’s Analytics and Artificial Intelligence (AI) Services Specialists PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2024. To read more about the Everest Group 2024 report, click here for the custom version of the report. For more information about EXL’s analytics and AI solutions, click here.

About EXL

EXL (NASDAQ: EXLS) is a leading data analytics and digital operations and solutions company. We partner with clients using a data and AI-led approach to reinvent business models, drive better business outcomes and unlock growth with speed. EXL harnesses the power of data, analytics, AI, and deep industry knowledge to transform operations for the world’s leading corporations in industries including insurance, healthcare, banking and financial services, media and retail, among others. EXL was founded in 1999 with the core values of innovation, collaboration, excellence, integrity and respect. We are headquartered in New York and have more than 54,000 employees spanning six continents. For more information, visit www.exlservice.com.

About Quilt.AI

Quilt.AI is a technology company that aims to bridge the gap between data and culture, using AI to uncover human insights from vast amounts of digital information. With a commitment to ethical data usage, Quilt.AI serves a diverse range of clients, from Fortune 100 companies to nonprofits, helping them understand the cultural contexts behind data. Quilt.AI has been called a “AI for Good” company by the Economist. Learn more at www.quilt.ai.

