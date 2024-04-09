DIAGNOS inc. to Present at the AI & Technology Hybrid Investor Conference April 11th

MONTREAL, April 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DIAGNOS inc. (ADK TSX: OTCQB: DGNOF), based in Montreal, Canada, focused on Artificial Intelligence for the medical market, today announced that Andre Larente, CEO, will present live at the AI & Technology Hybrid Virtual Investor Conference presented by Water Tower Research and hosted by VirtualInvestorConferences.com, on April 11th, 2024.



DATE: April 11th

TIME: 12:00 PM ET

LINK: https://bit.ly/3PigAdM

Available for 1x1 meetings: April 11

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that online investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com .

Recent Company Highlights

Signature of the largest Optometry player in the world, EssilorLuxottica

Rolling out the first optometry customer in the world in Canada

About DIAGNOS

DIAGNOS is a publicly traded Canadian corporation dedicated to early detection of critical health problems based on its FLAIRE Artificial Intelligence (AI) platform. FLAIRE allows for quick modifying and developing of applications such as CARA (Computer Assisted Retina Analysis). CARA’s image enhancement algorithms provide sharper, clearer and easier-to-analyze retinal images. CARA is a cost-effective tool for real-time screening of large volumes of patients. CARA has been cleared for commercialization as a Picture Archiving and Communication Systems (PACS) by the following regulators: Health Canada, the FDA (USA) and Saudi FDA (Saudi Arabia).

