Avetta Tops Off a Successful Quarter With Innovation and Growth

LEHI, Utah and HOUSTON, April 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avetta®, the leading provider of supply chain risk management (SCRM) software, made significant strides in the first quarter of 2024, showcasing the company’s momentum. To mark the occasion, the company announced the launch of a new website as well as ISO/IEC 27001:2013 and Type 2 SOC 2 certifications.



Avetta’s newly redesigned website (www.Avetta.com) is a comprehensive platform aimed at providing visitors with an enhanced user experience, detailed information on products and services, and the latest information and resources on third-party contractor management.

Trusted by over 130,000 businesses in 120 countries, Avetta ensures that every workplace is safe and sustainable by building stronger relationships with clients and suppliers. To further Avetta’s leadership in securing clients’ information, the company announced its successful completion of its Type 2 SOC 2 audit. Additionally, Avetta has become an ISO/IEC 27001:2013 certified provider, confirming its security management program is comprehensive and follows leading practices. The scope of Avetta’s ISO/IEC 27001:2013 certification includes ISO 27001, ISO 27701, ISO 27017, ISO 27018, and ISO 22301.

Building upon its success in 2023, Avetta announced these first-quarter achievements and new capabilities:

Industry-First AI Solution: Avetta launched AskAva, the industry’s first generative AI-powered risk assistant to accelerate contractor compliance and advance contractor safety and sustainability.

Avetta launched AskAva, the industry’s first generative AI-powered risk assistant to accelerate contractor compliance and advance contractor safety and sustainability. Third-Party Recognitions: Avetta was named a Finalist for seven Stevie® Awards in the 18th annual Stevie® Awards for Sales & Customer Service. In addition, its Customer Service Department was nominated for Favorite Customer Service for the People’s Choice Stevie Awards.

“As we continue evolving as a company, so too must our brand,” said Arshad Matin, CEO of Avetta. “Launching the new website and achieving internationally recognized standards is just the beginning of our ongoing efforts to streamline and advance compliance, safety, and sustainability for our clients, suppliers, contractors, workers, and vendors.”

This significant upgrade reflects a commitment to innovation and customer engagement, inviting users to explore what Avetta has to offer.

To learn more about Avetta, visit the updated website here.