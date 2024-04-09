Brightspeed Celebrates 1 Million Fiber Premises Passed Across Its 20-state Footprint, with 2 Million More in Progress

Charlotte, N.C., April 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brightspeed, the nation’s fourth largest fiber broadband builder, today announced its gig-speed network has passed one million locations. The company achieved this significant milestone just one year after launching Brightspeed Fiber Internet. Brightspeed’s high-speed internet service is now available to hundreds of thousands of homes and businesses in more than 160 communities across 20 states, empowering more customers with ultrafast, reliable internet. Additionally, the company has more than two million passings currently in the engineering and construction process.

“We hit the ground running when we launched the company only 18 short months ago, and reaching this significant milestone demonstrates the results of well-planned execution by the entire Brightspeed team,” said Brightspeed CEO Tom Maguire. “Thousands of customers are signing up for Brightspeed Fiber wherever we come to town, and we’re gaining momentum as we move closer to achieving our goal of passing more than three million locations.”

Families and businesses across our footprint are seeing more Brightspeed trucks in their local neighborhoods as crews work to bring families and businesses online.

“Building the most future-proof network available to rural and suburban communities across our footprint is a vast undertaking that requires seamless coordination across our enterprise and strong partnerships with the communities and municipalities we serve,” said Brightspeed Chief Operating Officer Manny Sampedro. “Our industry-leading cloud platforms have facilitated our end-to-end construction workflows and have helped us deliver fully connected homes and businesses to our customers, giving them what they need to thrive in our digital world.”

The company is actively building its Brightspeed Fiber Internet network in 17 states, leveraging the latest XGS-PON (10-Gigabit Symmetric Passive Optical Network) technology to deliver multi-gig-speed symmetrical upload and download capabilities. The technology provides consistent responsiveness that enables multi-device households to connect, work, study, stream, communicate and game efficiently and reliably. Brightspeed Fiber Internet service plans also include a Wi-Fi 6 router, the latest wireless networking standard ensuring optimal speed and performance in every room of today's device-dense homes and offices.

Customers can check for fiber availability in their area by visiting www.brightspeed.com/brightspeed-fiber-internet/ and sign up to receive alerts when service is available at their location.

High-speed internet equals opportunity for households and businesses alike, and access to fast, reliable and affordable internet and Wi-Fi will help close the rural-urban digital divide. Brightspeed is already investing $2 billion in deploying next-generation fiber-optic technology to build a more reliable, super-fast broadband internet network that will reach more than three million homes and businesses across 20 states. Additionally, Brightspeed is pursuing state and federal funding to augment its current fiber network build plan to help close the digital divide across our footprint.

About Brightspeed

Headquartered in Charlotte, N.C. and with assets and associated operations in 20 states, Brightspeed provides broadband and telecommunications services through a network platform capable of serving more than 6.5 million homes and businesses. Our more than 4,000 employees are committed to building a future where more communities benefit from a more connected life, deploying a state-of-the-art fiber network and a customer experience that makes being connected as simple as it should be. For more information, please visit www.brightspeed.com.