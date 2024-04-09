Verana Health to Reveal Results from Largest Pediatric Intraocular Lens Study, Funded by the FDA, During AAPOS 2024

SAN FRANCISCO, April 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The results of a study in collaboration with the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the American Academy of Ophthalmology (Academy) , and Verana Health , seeking to examine the safety and outcomes of intraocular lens (IOL) use among pediatric patients with cataracts, will be presented during the 49th AAPOS Annual Meeting (April 7-11) in Austin, Texas. Verana Health led the analysis utilizing real-world data from the Academy IRIS Registry – one of the largest specialty society clinical data registries in all of medicine.



“The results of this study underscore the transformative potential of high-quality, curated real-world data in generating real-world evidence to enhance treatments and improve patients’ lives,” said Sujay Jadhav, CEO of Verana Health. “We thank the FDA for the opportunity to lead this study, and we extend our appreciation to the Academy for its partnership. Together, we recognize that the utilization of registry data and secure artificial intelligence techniques ensure the most reliable approach to harnessing real-world treatment effectiveness.”

Through this research, Verana Health successfully identified more than 5,000 IOL implantations among nearly 4,000 patients, establishing it as the largest study of pediatric IOLs to date. This is also one of the few studies with patients between the ages of 10-21, which highlights new insights on a unique patient population. Verana Health utilized its clinician-directed and artificial intelligence-enhanced population health data engine, VeraQ ®, to analyze curated, de-identified IRIS Registry data on pediatric cataract surgeries, amplifying the depth and accuracy of the study's insights.

“This study represents a pivotal step in understanding the challenges faced by a unique population of pediatric patients afflicted with cataracts,” said Malvina Eydelman, director of the Office of Ophthalmic, Anesthesia, Respiratory, ENT, and Dental Devices in the Office of Product Evaluation and Quality within the FDA’s Center for Devices and Radiological Health (CDRH). “This collaboration represents an important step forward in supporting CDRH’s strategic priority to advance health equity and the development of safe and effective technologies to meet the needs of all patients.”

Scheduled to present the findings in detail during the AAPOS Annual Meeting is Flora Lum, MD, the Vice President of Quality & Data Science at the Academy. The presentation, titled: “Real-World Outcomes and Adverse Events following Pediatric Intraocular Lens Implantation: An IRIS® Registry (Intelligent Research in Sight) Analysis,” will take place from 8:44-8:51 a.m. on Wednesday, April 10. A manuscript highlighting the full results of the study is also in development.

