Bright Insurance Services Revolutionizes Business Operations with EZLynx

Lewisville, TX., April 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EZLynx, an Applied company, today announced that Bright Insurance has selected EZLynx as its technology foundation to drive its growth agenda. An all-in-one management system, EZLynx will enable Bright Insurance Services to manage the full policy lifecycle – from quote to bind to servicing and renewals – with automation and reporting at each stage – as efficiently and effectively as possible.

“Efficiency is the name of the game, and with EZLynx, we're about to take our operations to a whole new level,” said Amos M. Bright, president, Bright Insurance Services, a Utah-based independent agency who is known for their expert advice and friendly, responsive customer service. “We feel like this user-friendly platform is designed to streamline our processes, making everything from quoting to policy management faster and more efficient than ever before. No more time wasted on cumbersome tasks or navigating through multiple systems – everything is right at our fingertips instead with EZLynx.”

EZLynx’s integrated agency management technologies provide comparative rating, agency management and automation, commercial submissions, retention tools, consumer quoting, email marketing, text messaging, online client self-servicing, and so much more. The system maximizes agencies’ potential by increasing their ability to retain current customers while acquiring new business. By providing a central location, EZLynx enables agents to generate and store quotes, policies and documents, as well as easily remarket with up-to-date information that is synced from agents’ daily policy downloads. Through advanced automation and the ability to seamlessly connect to insurers and insureds, agents using EZLynx improve productivity, simplify management, optimize serviceability and increase profitability.

“Growth minded agencies are always looking to the horizon on how to expand their books, but often get held back by manual tasks and outdated systems,” said Michael Streit, President of EZLynx. “Leveraging a system that integrates comprehensive quoting capabilities and other essential policy management capabilities, EZLynx has everything Bright Insurance Services needs to stay ahead of the curve in today's competitive insurance market.”

About EZLynx

EZLynx pioneered personal lines real-time comparative rating, enabling agents to generate quotes from multiple insurance carriers with a single data entry point. Today, over 37,000 agencies rely on EZLynx to provide more than 14 million home, auto, and package rating transactions every month. EZLynx has also expanded beyond personal lines comparative rating by creating innovative software solutions that transform every facet of agency life, including agency management, client self-servicing, sales pipeline management, marketing and communications, accounting, eSignature, and more, all available on a unified, one platform solution.

About Bright Insurance Services

Bright Insurance Services is an independent insurance agency located in South Jordan, UT, that provides Personal, Commercial and Life Insurance options. Bright Insurance Services is committed to being a company clients can trust to protect what is most important to them. Whether providing quotes, discussing the best coverage options or addressing any issues once the policy is in place, Bright Insurance Services agents are with clients every step of the way.