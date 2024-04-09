Broadcom Wins Two 2024 Google Cloud Technology Partner of the Year Awards for Networking and Virtualization

PALO ALTO, Calif., April 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ: AVGO) today announced that it has received 2024 Google Cloud Technology Partner of the Year awards for Infrastructure in the categories of Networking and Virtualization.

Broadcom, including the recently acquired VMware, Inc. , is being recognized for the company’s achievements in the Google Cloud ecosystem collaborating with Google Cloud to help mutual customers reshape their network observability as well as implement a cloud operating model.

Broadcom’s partnership with Google Cloud spans multiple leading products including AppNeta to provide Google Cloud customers with network performance monitoring capabilities via Google Cloud Marketplace. The combination of AppNeta with Google Cloud offers mutual customers comprehensive visibility and control over their digital environments, enabling end-to-end delivery path clarity, and proactive optimization of network performance.

VMware Cloud Foundation delivers a private cloud infrastructure that is ubiquitous, flexible and integrated across cloud endpoints. By running VMware Cloud Foundation on Google Cloud VMware Engine, mutual customers benefit from a highly efficient cloud operating model that provides the scale and agility of public cloud with the security and performance of private cloud.

“Google Cloud's Partner Awards celebrate the transformative impact and value that partners have delivered for customers,” said Kevin Ichhpurani, Corporate Vice President, Global Ecosystem and Channels at Google Cloud. “We’re proud to announce Broadcom as a 2024 Google Cloud Partner Award winner and recognize their achievements enabling customer success from the past year.”

“Broadcom is proud to have our market-leading observability platform acknowledged with this award. Our partnership with Google Cloud continues to expand towards new and exciting use cases around cloud visibility,” said Serge Lucio, General Manager of Agile Operations Division, Broadcom. “Google’s commitment to offering robust network experience monitoring, observability, and management allows customers to assure user experience when delivering cloud services.”

“VMware Cloud Foundation helps our customers modernize their infrastructure with the best possible TCO,” said Ahmar Mohammad, vice president, Partners, Managed Services, and Solutions GTM, VMware Cloud Foundation Division at Broadcom. “With VMware Cloud Foundation on Google Cloud VMware Engine, customers can simplify infrastructure, streamline operations, improve economics, unlock insights, and improve reliability and security.”

In 2023, the AppNeta solution, which features real-time monitoring and analysis capabilities, was added to Google Cloud Marketplace. This provided Google Cloud customers with network observability capabilities for end-to-end network and user experience insights needed for network and cloud transformations. This offering is delivered using a simplified procurement process and consolidated billing with the customer's Google Cloud account.

In 2023, Google Cloud VMware Engine adoption grew with customers steadily increasing their capacity and using the service to extend on-premises infrastructure to the cloud, seamlessly migrate their workloads to Google Cloud, modernize their infrastructure, and harness the power of Google Cloud's AI/ML capabilities to transform their services. More recently, Broadcom and Google Cloud announced plans to support license portability of VMware Cloud Foundation to Google Cloud VMware Engine. Customers will be able to purchase subscriptions of the new VMware Cloud Foundation software from Broadcom and flexibly use those subscriptions in Google Cloud VMware Engine, as well as their own on-prem data centers.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ: AVGO) is a global technology leader that designs, develops, and supplies a broad range of semiconductor, enterprise software and security solutions. Broadcom's category-leading product portfolio serves critical markets including cloud, data center, networking, broadband, wireless, storage, industrial, and enterprise software. Our solutions include service provider and enterprise networking and storage, mobile device and broadband connectivity, mainframe, cybersecurity, and private and hybrid cloud infrastructure. Broadcom is a Delaware corporation headquartered in Palo Alto, CA. For more information, go to www.broadcom.com .

Broadcom, the pulse logo, and Connecting everything are among the trademarks of Broadcom. The term "Broadcom" refers to Broadcom Inc., and/or its subsidiaries. Other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.