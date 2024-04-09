Backblaze Launches Next-Gen Cloud Workflow Tools, Security Announcements, and More at NAB 2024

SAN MATEO, Calif., April 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In booth SL7077 at the 2024 NAB Show, Backblaze Inc. (BLZE), the leading specialized storage cloud, will showcase a range of new features, functionality, and partnerships aimed to help media teams meet the challenges of a rapidly changing technology landscape. The Backblaze team will highlight announcements relating to automating cloud workflows, expanding media archive search functionality with AI, and advancing security standards within the industry while also sharing information on the company’s industry-leading cloud object storage platform.



Presentations at the Show:

Backblaze will be presenting the following theater sessions with select partners and integrators at the Backblaze Booth (SL7077):

April 14, 3:00 p.m: “ Quantum Featuring AI Tools, CatDV Classic & .io Utilizing Backblaze for Primary Storage” with Leslie Hathaway, Sales Engineer and Brian Scheffler, Pre-Sales Sys. Engineer.



“ Featuring AI Tools, CatDV Classic & .io Utilizing Backblaze for Primary Storage” with Leslie Hathaway, Sales Engineer and Brian Scheffler, Pre-Sales Sys. Engineer. April 15, 10:00 a.m.: “Cloud-Powered Remote Production: Collaborative Video Editing on the Back of Backblaze” with CuttingRoom Co-Founder Helge Høibraaten.



“Cloud-Powered Remote Production: Collaborative Video Editing on the Back of Backblaze” with Co-Founder Helge Høibraaten. April 15, 11:00 a.m.: “Optimizing Media Workflow: Leveraging iconik and Backblaze for Cost-Effective, Searchable Storage” with Mattia Varriale, Sales Director EMEA at Backlight.



“Optimizing Media Workflow: Leveraging and Backblaze for Cost-Effective, Searchable Storage” with Mattia Varriale, Sales Director EMEA at Backlight. April 15, 1:00 p.m.: “Bridging On-Premises and Cloud Workflows: The ELEMENTS Media Ecosystem” with Elements VP of Business Development, Americas, Danny Peters.



“Bridging On-Premises and Cloud Workflows: The Media Ecosystem” with Elements VP of Business Development, Americas, Danny Peters. April 15, 2:00 p.m.: “Introducing Axle AI Cloud—Smart, Searchable Media Powered by Backblaze” with Axle AI CEO Sam Bogoch.



“Introducing Cloud—Smart, Searchable Media Powered by Backblaze” with Axle AI CEO Sam Bogoch. April 15, 3:00 p.m.: “Effortless Integration: Automate Media Assets Into Backblaze With CloudSoda ” with CloudSoda Chief Product Officer and Co-Founder Greg Hollick.



“Effortless Integration: Automate Media Assets Into Backblaze With ” with CloudSoda Chief Product Officer and Co-Founder Greg Hollick. April 16, 10:00 a.m.: “Edge Computing—Just Smarter” with Raul Vecchione of bunny.net



“Edge Computing—Just Smarter” with Raul Vecchione of April 16, 11:00 a.m.: “Every Cloud Workflow Starts at the (H)edge” with Hedge CEO Paul Matthijs Lombert.

“Every Cloud Workflow Starts at the (H)edge” with CEO Paul Matthijs Lombert. April 16, 1:00 p.m.: “ Suite Studios and Backblaze Integration: Providing Direct Access to Your Data for Real-Time Editing and Archive” with Craig Hering, Co-Founder & CEO of Suite Studios.



“ and Backblaze Integration: Providing Direct Access to Your Data for Real-Time Editing and Archive” with Craig Hering, Co-Founder & CEO of Suite Studios. April 16, 2:00 p.m.: “Building an Efficient Content Repository With Backblaze” with Qencode CEO Murad Mordukhay.



About Backblaze B2 Cloud Storage for Media & Entertainment:

Backblaze B2 Cloud Storage makes storing and using media astonishingly easy. The platform provides always-hot, S3-compatible object storage that’s readily available for teams, outside collaborators, and their customers via the web and seamless integrations with preferred media software and hardware vendors. Whether people are capturing, editing, managing, distributing, or safeguarding precious content, Backblaze helps them access what they need, when they need it, so they can advance and monetize content without fears of complexity, delay, or cost.

With flexible, transparent pricing options, customers can buy Backblaze B2 their way, and always know what they’ll pay: choose capacity-based pricing at $6/TB/month for storage, or choose all-inclusive storage bundles starting at $1,560/20TB/year MSRP—either way with no costly minimum storage duration fees.

Backblaze B2 Cloud Storage is used by leading media organizations including American Public Television , Fortune Media , Canal+, Nodecraft, Austin City Limits , and works with industry leading workflow tools including iconik , Synology , Quantum , LucidLink , and Archiware .

NAB Spokespeople

Nilay Patel , Co-Founder and Vice President of Sales at Backblaze, developed Backblaze’s cloud storage offerings for the media & entertainment industry from the ground up. He’s built solutions and partnerships with leading providers and media companies around the world.

Elton Carneiro is the Director of Partnerships for Backblaze. He enjoys solving complex customer workflows and finding ways for customers to use Backblaze B2. He is continuously seeking out partnerships to add to the Backblaze ecosystem. Previous to his work for Backblaze, Elton was most recently the Director of Strategic Partnerships and Cloud Services at FileCatalyst where he focused on the Media and Entertainment industry.

Troy Liljedahl , Director of Solutions Engineering at Backblaze, has spent his career solving puzzles and helping people find answers to their questions. Now, he gets to continue doing what he loves by connecting users with the best backup and cloud storage products on the market.

About Backblaze

Backblaze makes it astonishingly easy to store, use, and protect data. The Backblaze Storage Cloud provides a foundation for businesses, developers, IT professionals, and individuals to build applications, host content, manage media, back up and archive data, and more. With over three billion gigabytes of data storage under management, the company currently works with more than 500,000 customers in over 175 countries. Founded in 2007, the company is based in San Mateo, CA. For more information, please go to www.backblaze.com.