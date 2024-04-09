Epic Bio Announces Robust Slate of Presentations at the American Society of Gene & Cell Therapy (ASGCT) 27th Annual Meeting

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., April 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Epic Bio, a leading epigenetic editing company that plans to have its FSHD program enter the clinic this year, today announced the acceptance of six abstracts, three oral presentations, and three poster presentations at the upcoming Annual Meeting of the American Society of Gene & Cell Therapy (ASGCT), taking place May 7-11, 2024, in Baltimore, Maryland.
Oral Presentations:
Oral Presentation Title: Compact Epigenetic Modulators for CRISPR Mediated Persistent Gene Activation
Session: Epigenetic Editing and RNA Editing
Date & Time: Wednesday, May 8, 2024, 2:15 p.m. ET
Abstract Number: 56
Location: Baltimore at the Baltimore Convention Center, Ballroom 1, Baltimore, Maryland
Oral Presentation Title: Validating EPI-321 (FSHD) Safety: A Comprehensive Off Target Characterization Platform for Epigenetic Gene Therapies
Session: On- and Off-Target Method Development
Date & Time: Friday, May 10, 2024, 2:30 p.m. ET
Abstract Number: 258
Location: Baltimore at the Baltimore Convention Center, Ballroom III, Baltimore, Maryland
Oral Presentation Title: Casmini-tool: a Comprehensive Database for Efficient and Specific Guide RNA Design using dCasMINI
Session: On- and Off-Target Method Development
Date & Time: Friday, May 10, 2024, 3:00 p.m. ET
Abstract Number: 260
Location: Baltimore at the Baltimore Convention Center, Ballroom III, Baltimore, Maryland
Poster Presentations:
Poster Presentation Title: EPI-321: A Novel Epigenetic Gene Therapy for FSHD Targeting D4Z4 Epigenome
Session: Wednesday Posters: Epigenetic Editing and RNA Editing
Date & Time: Wednesday, May 8, 2024 12:00 p.m. ET
Abstract Number: 700
Location: Baltimore at the Baltimore Convention Center, Exhibit Hall, Baltimore, Maryland
Poster Presentation Title: Design and Characterization of Compact and Precise Cas Enzymes for Treating Diseases in Patients
Session: Wednesday Posters: Epigenetic Editing and RNA Editing
Date & Time: May 8, 2024, 12:00 p.m. ET
Abstract Number: 698
Location: Baltimore at the Baltimore Convention Center, Exhibit Hall, Baltimore, Maryland
Poster Presentation Title: Accelerating the Discovery of Novel Hypercompact Transcriptional Activators with Machine Learning
Session: Friday Posters: Epigenetic Editing and RNA Editing
Date & Time: May 10, 2024, 12:00 p.m. ET
Abstract Number: 1669
Location: Baltimore at the Baltimore Convention Center, Exhibit Hall, Baltimore, Maryland
About Epic Bio
Epic Bio is a leading epigenetic editing company, leveraging the power of CRISPR without cutting DNA. The company’s proprietary Gene Expression Modulation System (GEMS) includes the smallest Cas protein known to work in human cells, enabling in vivo or ex vivo delivery via a single viral vector. Epic plans to begin dosing patients in a clinical trial of its lead program — EPI-321 for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy (FSHD) — in 2024; additional programs seek to address alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency (A1AD), heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia (HeFH), and other indications. Visit www.epic-bio.com for more information or follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.
