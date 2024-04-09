Global Polymeric Biomaterials Market 10 Year Forecast Report 2024-2034, with Company Profiles of the Top 10+ Major Market Players

Dublin, April 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Polymeric Biomaterials Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global polymeric biomaterials market accounted for USD 51.18 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach at USD 276.15 billion by 2034 with a CAGR of 16.56% during the forecast period 2024-2034. The growing prevalence of chronic diseases, the demand for minimally invasive surgeries, technological innovations and advancements, the growing emphasis on tissue engineering, and the rise in strategic alliances and collaborations will all contribute to the market's expansion.







New materials with better qualities are being created as a result of ongoing biomaterials research and development. Enhanced mechanical strength, regulated medication release, and enhanced biodegradability are some of these developments in biocompatible materials. These developments are driving market expansion by broadening the applications of polymeric biomaterials.



By product, the polylactic acid (PLA) segment accounted for the highest revenue-grossing segment in the global polymeric biomaterials market in 2023 owing to the increasing demand for biodegradable and sustainable materials in various medical and non-medical applications, coupled with PLA's excellent biocompatibility, mechanical properties, and versatility. For instance, Stryker Corporation introduced its new TriathlonTM implant system, which uses cutting-edge biocompatible materials, for complete knee arthroplasty in February 2024. Additionally, the polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE) and expanded polytetrafluoroethylene (ePTFE) segment is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the growing demand for durable and non-reactive materials in medical and industrial applications, along with PTFE and ePTFE's unique properties such as chemical resistance, low friction, and biocompatibility.



By application, the orthopedic segment accounted for the highest revenue-grossing segment in the global polymeric biomaterials market in 2023 owing to the increasing prevalence of orthopedic disorders and surgeries, coupled with the rising adoption of polymeric biomaterials for orthopedic implants due to their biocompatibility, mechanical strength, and ability to support bone regeneration. For instance, NuVasive, Inc. introduced their next generation of spinal implant systems with enhanced biocompatible materials in December 2023. Additionally, the plastic surgery segment is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the growing aesthetic consciousness, advancements in plastic surgery techniques, and increasing demand for polymeric biomaterials in procedures such as breast augmentation, facial rejuvenation, and body contouring.



By end-user, the hospitals & clinics segment accounted for the highest revenue-grossing segment in the global polymeric biomaterials market in 2023 owing to the increased adoption of polymeric biomaterials for medical devices, implants, and drug delivery systems in clinical settings, driven by the rising number of surgeries, advancements in healthcare infrastructure, and growing patient preference for minimally invasive procedures.

Additionally, the cosmetic surgery centers segment is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the rising demand for cosmetic procedures worldwide, fueled by factors such as increasing disposable income, changing beauty standards, advancements in cosmetic surgery techniques, and growing awareness about non-invasive and minimally invasive procedures.



North America is anticipated to have the highest revenue share during the forecast period owing to the dominance of advanced healthcare infrastructure, high healthcare spending, extensive R&D activities, favorable regulatory environment, and increasing prevalence of chronic diseases driving the demand for polymeric biomaterials in medical applications.

Additionally, the Asia Pacific region is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the rapidly expanding healthcare infrastructure, increasing investments in medical research and development, rising disposable income, growing geriatric population, and rising prevalence of chronic diseases driving the adoption of polymeric biomaterials in medical applications across the region.



Report Scope:

Base Year: 2023

Forecast Period: 2024-2034

Study Coverage

Market Forecast by Product, Application, and End-User

Market Forecast for 5 Regions and 17+ Countries North America (U.S. and Canada) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe) Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, South Korea, Rest of APAC) Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of LATAM) MEA (South Africa, GCC, Rest of MEA)

Company Profiles of the Top 10+ Major Market Players

BASF DowDuPont Evonik Industries LyondellBasell Merck Medtronic Johnson & Johnson Stryker Zimmer Biomet B. Braun Melsungen NuVasive Orthofix International Osteotech Holding Smith & Nephew Integra LifeSciences



Segmentation: Polymeric Biomaterials Market Report 2023 - 2034

Polymeric Biomaterials Market Analysis & Forecast by Product

Polylactic Acid (PLA)

Polyglycolic Acid (PGA)

Polyurethanes

Polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE) and Expanded Polytetrafluoroethylene (ePTFE)

Polyaryletheretherketone (PEEK)

Polydioxanone (PDO)

Others

Polymeric Biomaterials Market Analysis & Forecast by Application

Cardiovascular

Dental

Orthopedic

Plastic Surgery

Neurology

Others

Polymeric Biomaterials Market Analysis & Forecast by End-User

Hospitals & Clinics

Research Institutes & Academic Centers

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Cosmetic Surgery Centers

Others

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 200 Forecast Period 2023 - 2034 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $51.18 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034 $276.15 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 16.5% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



1. Research Methodology



2. Introduction

2.1. Market Definition

2.2. Global Polymeric Biomaterials Market Overview



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Environment Analysis

4.1. Porter's 5 Forces Analysis

4.2. PESTEL Analysis

4.3. SWOT Analysis



5. Market Dynamics



6. COVID-19 Impact Analysis



7. Polymeric Biomaterials Market: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis

7.1. Product Segment Opportunity Analysis

7.2. Polylactic Acid (PLA)

7.3. Polyglycolic Acid (PGA)

7.4. Polyurethanes

7.5. Polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE) and Expanded Polytetrafluoroethylene (ePTFE)

7.6. Polyaryletheretherketone (PEEK)

7.7. Polydioxanone (PDO)

7.8. Others



8. Polymeric Biomaterials Market: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis

8.1. Application Segment Opportunity Analysis

8.2. Cardiovascular

8.3. Dental

8.4. Orthopedic

8.5. Plastic Surgery

8.6. Neurology

8.7. Others



9. Polymeric Biomaterials Market: End-User Estimates & Trend Analysis

9.1. End-User Segment Opportunity Analysis

9.2. Hospitals & Clinics

9.3. Research Institutes & Academic Centers

9.4. Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

9.5. Cosmetic Surgery Centers

9.6. Others



10. Regional Market Analysis



11. North America Polymeric Biomaterials Market



12. Europe Polymeric Biomaterials Market



13. Asia Pacific Polymeric Biomaterials Market



14. Latin America Polymeric Biomaterials Market



15. MEA Polymeric Biomaterials Market



16. Competitor Analysis

16.1. Company Market Share Analysis, 2023

16.2. Major Recent Developments



17. Company Profiles

