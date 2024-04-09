Lily AI’s Co-Founders Purva Gupta and Sowmiya Chocka Narayanan Make Inc.’s 2024 Female Founders List

MOUNTAINVIEW, Calif., April 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mountainview, CA—April 9, 2024— Inc. today announced its seventh annual Female Founders list, honoring a bold group of 250 women whose innovations and ideas are shaping the world into a better place.

The founders cross all industries and bring with them unique stories of success from each stage of the entrepreneurial journey — from startup to going public, being acquired by big buyers, or spending decades at the helm of an organization. They are reinventing everything from shoes to food and are challenging issues like financial literacy and reproductive health.



“Thank you to Inc. for this incredible honor,” said Gupta, Lily AI’s Chief Executive Officer. “This list is a true testament to the power female entrepreneurs have to change the world for the better.”

“We are so proud to be included in Inc.’s 2024 Female Founders list,” said Chocka Narayanan, Chief Technology Officer, Lily AI. “The entrepreneurial journey has been an exhilarating one and we are thrilled to be amongst such an inspirational group of female founders with equally exciting journeys.”



Lily AI is the first technology solution that injects the emotional intelligence of the shopper into a retailer’s ecommerce experience by automatically assigning consumer-centric language and product attributes to its entire product catalog. Its proprietary technology drives incremental revenue for retailers such as Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, J.Crew, and ThredUP and can be leveraged across the entire retail value chain, including SEO, SEM, onsite search, recommendations, and demand forecasting.

Gupta is a 2019 Tory Burch fellow. She is committed to giving back to other entrepreneurs and uplifting them on their own journeys, just as she has benefited from supportive investors and advocates ever since she launched her own entrepreneurial career. As a venture partner with Unshackled Ventures, she carves out time every month to mentor other immigrant entrepreneurs on everything from their commercial models and business challenges to their visa and cultural struggles.

Chocka Narayanan was a Plato mentor for 4 years, and has been passionate about AI since immigrating to the United States and graduating from The University of Texas at Austin with a Masters in Electrical and Computer Engineering. Prior to co-founding Lily AI, she worked across a broad range of the technology industry, driving various innovation initiatives at Box, Pocket Gems, Texas Instruments and Yahoo.

Each year, Inc. editors review thousands of applications highlighting female founders who are challenging the status quo and tackling some of the world’s biggest problems. The list features women who have overcome challenges and lifted those around them, while leading impactful organizations across the country. They join the ranks of previous honorees including Jessica Alba, Tracee Ellis Ross, Rihanna, and Shonda Rhimes.



Diana Ransom, Inc. Executive Editor said, “The past year, for many, will go down as one of the hardest ever—between a funding freeze and ad-spending pull back. The female founders on this year’s list are a testament to what triumph over adversity looks like. They should all be proud of this singular accomplishment.”



To read the complete list, visit: https://www.inc.com/female-founders



After launching in 2018, the Female Founders list is one of Inc.’s most esteemed franchises. Inc. magazine’s Female Founders issue (April 2024) will be available online on April 9 at https://www.inc.com/magazine and on newsstands on April 16.



Join the Female Founders conversation using #FemaleFounders.



