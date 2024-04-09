e360 Wins Google Cloud Sales Partner of the Year for the United States

CONCORD, Calif. and IRVINE, Calif., April 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- e360 , an award-winning enterprise technology partner committed to providing solutions that empower the modern enterprise, is proud to announce that it has received the 2024 Google Cloud Sales Partner of the Year Award for Sales for the United States.



e360 is recognized for its achievements in the Google Cloud ecosystem, including its dedication to guiding clients through their transformation journey and providing exceptional end-to-end experiences. In March, e360 achieved two Google Cloud Specializations for Cloud Migration - Services and Infrastructure - Services as part of its commitment to growing its Google Cloud practice.

“Google Cloud's Partner Awards celebrate the transformative impact and value that partners have delivered for customers," said Kevin Ichhpurani, Corporate Vice President, Global Ecosystem and Channels at Google Cloud. "We're proud to announce e360 as a 2024 Google Cloud Partner Award winner and recognize their achievements enabling customer success from the past year.”

As a Premier Partner for Google Cloud in the Sell Engagement Model, e360 delivers exceptional value across the healthcare, financial services, entertainment, education, public sector, and technology sectors. “I am extremely proud of our team's dedication to growing our Google Cloud business and delivering exceptional value,” said Mike Strohl, CEO, e360. “Our alignment with Google Cloud is unparalleled. From assessments to transforming and optimizing client infrastructure, our team goes above and beyond to increase growth and adoption of Google Cloud solutions.”

During 2023, e360 reported a 50% revenue growth in its Google Cloud business and doubled the number of joint clients. “Since achieving Google Cloud Premier Partner status in 2022, we have stayed highly focused on supporting our clients in maximizing the benefits of their Google Cloud deployments and ensuring they have everything they need to be successful in their cloud journey,” added Rob Schaeffer, President and Chief Revenue Officer, e360.

For Google Cloud deployments, e360’s offerings include cloud migration, application modernization, automation and orchestration, DevOps, data architecture and deployment, and critical FinOps strategy to optimize cloud costs and governance across every aspect of the client’s business. Learn more about e360’s Google Cloud Services at: https://www.e360.com/partners/google-cloud-partner .

About e360

e360 is an award-winning technology partner committed to providing solutions that empower the modern workforce. For more than three decades, e360 has served as a trusted advisor to prominent healthcare, financial services, entertainment, education, and public sector organizations across the U.S., helping them meet their business goals through the delivery of critical technology, services, and solutions that support a thriving modern workforce and drive better business outcomes.

Among the many distinctions e360 holds are Premier Partner for Google Cloud in the Sell Engagement Model, Citrix Platinum Plus Partner, Cisco Gold Partner, Microsoft Solutions Partner, VMware by Broadcom Principal Partner, HPE Platinum Partner, NetApp Premium Partner, AWS Advanced, and Azure Managed Account Gold.