DTC Laboratory Testing Market Competitive Analysis to 2030, Featuring Profiles of Quest Diagnostics, 23andMe, EverlyWell, DirectLabs, Ancestry, MyMedLab, WellnessFX, Any Lab Test Now & LetsGetChecked

The future of the global DTC laboratory testing market looks promising with opportunities in the hospital, clinic, specialty lab, and diagnostic center markets. The global DTC laboratory testing market is expected to reach an estimated $4.6 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 8.4% from 2024 to 2030.

The major drivers for this market are increased awareness about personal health management, rising prevalence of chronic and infectious diseases, as well as, growing customer knowledge of genealogy and ancestry testing, and rise in aging population.

Key Market Insights

Blood is forecast to remain the largest segment over the forecast period due to great degree of ease with which phlebotomists can take blood samples at home, the availability of several assays for blood samples, and the high degree of dependability with which blood sample findings can be received.

North America will remain the largest region over the forecast period due to elevated knowledge among consumers regarding personal health management, substantial disposable income, and significant market participants within the area.

DTC Laboratory Testing by Segment



The study includes a forecast for the global DTC laboratory testing by sample type, test type, end use, and region.



DTC Laboratory Testing Market by Sample Type:

Blood

Urine

Saliva

Others

DTC Laboratory Testing Market by Test Type:

Genetic Testing

Disease Risk Assessment Testing

CBC

Diabetes Testing

TSH Testing

Others

DTC Laboratory Testing Market by End Use:

Hospitals

Clinics

Specialty Labs

Diagnostic Centers

Others

DTC Laboratory Testing Companies



Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies DTC laboratory testing companies cater increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base.

Some of the DTC laboratory testing companies profiled in this report include:

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings

Quest Diagnostics

23andMe

EverlyWell

DirectLabs

Ancestry

MyMedLab

WellnessFX

ANY LAB TEST NOW

LetsGetChecked



Key Report Features

Market Size Estimates: DTC laboratory testing market size estimation in terms of value ($B).

Trend and Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2018 to 2023) and forecast (2024 to 2030) by various segments and regions.

Segmentation Analysis: DTC laboratory testing market size by sample type, test type, end use, and region in terms of value ($B).

Regional Analysis: DTC laboratory testing market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World.

Growth Opportunities: Analysis of growth opportunities in different sample type, test type, end use, and regions for the DTC laboratory testing market.

Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape of the DTC laboratory testing market.

Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.

This report answers the following key questions:

What are some of the most promising, high-growth opportunities for the DTC laboratory testing market by sample type (blood, urine, saliva, and others), test type (genetic testing, disease risk assessment testing, CBC, diabetes testing, TSH testing and others), end use (hospitals, clinics, specialty labs, diagnostic centers, and others), and region?

Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Which region will grow at a faster pace and why?

What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the key challenges and business risks in this market?

What are the business risks and competitive threats in this market?

What are the emerging trends in this market and the reasons behind them?

What are some of the changing demands of customers in the market?

What are the new developments in the market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Who are the major players in this market? What strategic initiatives are key players pursuing for business growth?

What are some of the competing products in this market and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share by material or product substitution?

What M&A activity has occurred in the last 5 years and what has its impact been on the industry?

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Global DTC Laboratory Testing Market : Market Dynamics

2.1 Introduction, Background, and Classifications

2.2 Supply Chain

2.3 Industry Drivers and Challenges



3. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2018 to 2030

3.1. Macroeconomic Trends (2018-2023) and Forecast (2024-2030)

3.2. Global DTC Laboratory Testing Market Trends (2018-2023) and Forecast (2024-2030)

3.3 Global DTC Laboratory Testing Market by Sample Type

3.3.1 Blood

3.3.2 Urine

3.3.3 Saliva

3.3.4 Others

3.4 Global DTC Laboratory Testing Market by Test Type

3.4.1 Genetic Testing

3.4.2 Disease Risk Assessment Testing

3.4.3 CBC

3.4.4 Diabetes Testing

3.4.5 TSH Testing

3.4.6 Others

3.5 Global DTC Laboratory Testing Market by End Use

3.5.1 Hospitals

3.5.2 Clinics

3.5.3 Specialty Labs

3.5.4 Diagnostic Centers

3.5.5 Others



4. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis by Region from 2018 to 2030

4.1 Global DTC Laboratory Testing Market by Region

4.2 North American DTC Laboratory Testing Market

4.3 European DTC Laboratory Testing Market

4.4 APAC DTC Laboratory Testing Market

4.5 ROW DTC Laboratory Testing Market



5. Competitor Analysis

5.1 Product Portfolio Analysis

5.2 Operational Integration

5.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis



6. Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis

6.1 Growth Opportunity Analysis

6.2 Emerging Trends in the Global DTC Laboratory Testing Market

6.3 Strategic Analysis



7. Company Profiles of Leading Players

