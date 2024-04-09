Aerospace Valves Global Strategic Research Report 2024: Market to Reach $15.4 Billion by 2030 - MRO Services and Aircraft Replacement Demand to Drive Long-Term Growth

Dublin, April 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Aerospace Valves - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Aerospace Valves Market to Reach $15.4 Billion by 2030



The global market for Aerospace Valves estimated at US$10.8 Billion in the year 2023, is projected to reach a revised size of US$15.4 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.5% over the analysis period 2023-2030.

The aviation sector's downturn significantly impacts the demand for aerospace valves, with a staged recovery anticipated over the long term. Despite established vendors facing fierce competition from local players, the global aerospace valves market seems poised for growth, albeit hampered by the COVID-19 pandemic.





Rising demand for new aircraft, coupled with the expansion of the commercial aircraft industry and the need for frequent valve replacements, drives market dynamics. Additive manufacturing emerges as a significant trend, although volatile raw material prices and limited innovation pose challenges. However, IoT-powered valves present opportunities for advancement.



Steel Aerospace Valves, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 5.2% CAGR and reach US$6.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Titanium Aerospace Valves segment is estimated at 4.4% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The market analysis covers material, valve type, aircraft type, and end-use, with developed regions leading in revenue contribution while developing markets show potential for improved growth. North America notably dominates the aerospace valves market with a majority stake.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $3.9 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.3% CAGR



The Aerospace Valves market in the U.S. is estimated at US$3.9 Billion in the year 2023. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.6 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 6.3% over the analysis period 2023 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.4% and 4.4% respectively over the 2023-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.9% CAGR.



Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details
Forecast Period 2023 - 2030
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $10.8 Billion
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $15.4 Billion
Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.2%
Regions Covered Global





MARKET OVERVIEW

Drop in Aviation Sector Impacts Demand for Aerospace Valves

Staged Recovery over Long-Term

Competitive Scenario: Established Vendors in Aerospace Valves Market Facing Fierce Competition from Local Players

Aerospace Valves - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2023 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2023 (E)

Global Aerospace Valves Market Appears Poised to Soar to New Heights: Global Market Prospects & Outlook

COVID-19 Pandemic Clips Wings of Global Aerospace Valves Market

Interesting Dynamics Means Brisk Business for Global Aerospace Valves Market

Rising Demand for New Aircraft

Expansion of Commercial Aircraft Industry

Frequent Replacement of Aircraft Valves

Additive Manufacturing as Big Trend

Volatile Prices of Raw Materials & Limited Innovation

Opportunity: IoT-Powered Valves

Analysis by Material

World Aerospace Valves Market by Material (2024 & 2030): Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Steel, Titanium, Aluminum, and Other Materials

Analysis by Valve Type

World Aerospace Valves Market by Type (2024 & 2030): Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Check Valves, Pressure Control Valves, Ball Valves, Butterfly Valves, Relief Valves, Solenoid Valves, and Other Valves

Analysis by Aircraft Type

World Aerospace Valves Market by Aircraft Type (2024 & 2030): Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Fixed Wing, and Other Aircraft Types

Analysis by End-Use

Aerospace Valves Market by End-Use by Global, North America, and Europe (2024E): Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Aftermarket, and OEM

Regional Analysis: Developed Regions, Primary Revenue Contributors

Developing Markets to Register Improved Growth

North America Sweeps Aerospace Valves Market with Majority Stake

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Pandemic Impact on the Aerospace Industry and the New Normal

Global Airline Industry Market Reset & Trajectory - Market Size Outlook (In US$ Billion) For Years 2018 Through 2024E

Post Pandemic, Growing Commercial Aviation Sector to Guide Growth Opportunities

Global Commercial Airline Revenues (in US$ Billion) for the Years 2010. 2015, 2020, and 2025

Aircraft Replacement Demand Supports Growth

Aircraft MRO Services: Huge Opportunity to Drive Long-Term Growth

Global MRO Spending (In US$ Billion) by Segment for the Years 2020 & 2027

Spurt in Air Passenger Traffic and Need for Modern Aircraft Presents Growth Opportunities

Global Aircraft Deliveries by Region: 2021-2040

Global Commercial Aircraft Fleet Projections: Breakdown of Fleet (in Units) by Region for 2019 and 2040

Spending Patterns in the Defense Sector to Strengthen Growth Prospects

Defense Expenditure Worldwide in US$ Billion for the Years 2011 through 2023

Leading Countries Ranked by Defense Budgets in US$ Billion for 2023

As the World Steps Up Military Spending in the Wake of the Russia Ukraine War, Military Grade Aerospace Valves are Poised to Benefit from the Unfortunate State of Global Geo-Political Affairs

Germany's Historic Military Investments in 2022 Exemplifies the Prevailing Global Sentiment that the World is a Dangerous Place Where the Threat of Authoritarian States Can be Resisted Only With Big-Ticket Military Capabilities: Military Spending by Top Countries in 2023(E) (In US$ Billion)

Rising Demand for Fixed Wing Fighter Aircraft: A Favorable Scenario for Aerospace Valves Market

Zero-Leak Valves for Cutting Emission and Green Energy

Solenoid Valve Finds Usage in Controlling Tank Pressure for Critical Applications

Additive Manufacturing and 3D Printing Enter the Fasteners Ecosystem

Titanium Evolves as an Important Valve Material

Aluminum Loosing Sheen as Widely Used Valve Material for Aircrafts

Advanced Designs for Niche Application Areas of Brake Systems

Intake and Exhaust Valves Critical for Engine Performance Improvement

Valves for Engine Lubrication Systems

Valves in Aircraft Hydraulic Systems Help Maintain Pressure

Sophisticated Valves Maintain Fuel System Integrity

Performance is Critical for Spacecraft Valves

Advanced Technology Offerings for Terrestrial Valves

Issues & Challenges

Long-Term Supply Contracts Narrow Operating Margins for Ti Suppliers

Common Pain Points Experienced by Aerospace Manufacturers

Need to Improve Valve Efficiency

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS(Total 100 Featured)

Eaton Corporation PLC

Collins Aerospace

Crane Aerospace & Electronics

Circor International, Inc.

Aero Fluid Products

Circor Aerospace, Inc.

Crissair, Inc.

Curtiss-Wright Valve Group

Aero Space Controls Corporation

AeroControlex Group

Beswick Engineering Co., Inc.

Emerson Electric Co.

G.W. LISK Company, Inc.

Cla-Val

Committee for Aviation and Space Industry Development (CASID)

