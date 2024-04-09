Durable Medical Equipment Global Strategic Research Report 2023-2030: Reimbursement Remains Key Determinant of Health of DME

Dublin, April 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Durable Medical Equipment - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Durable Medical Equipment Market to Reach $363 Billion by 2030



The global market for Durable Medical Equipment estimated at US$222.2 Billion in the year 2023, is projected to reach a revised size of US$363 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.3% over the analysis period 2023-2030.

Durable Medical Equipment (DME) encompasses a range of essential healthcare devices crucial for patient care and treatment. Recent market activity reflects ongoing developments and innovations in the DME sector, highlighting the industry's dynamic nature. Leading brands worldwide play a crucial role in shaping the competitive landscape of the DME market, each vying for market share and striving for excellence in product offerings and service provision.







Monitoring & Therapeutic Devices, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 6.3% CAGR and reach US$295.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Personal Mobility Devices segment is estimated at 7.2% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $83.4 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9.1% CAGR

The global market for DME shows promising prospects and significant growth potential, with developed regions currently dominating but developing regions expected to drive future market expansion.



The Durable Medical Equipment market in the U.S. is estimated at US$83.4 Billion in the year 2023. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$41.1 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 9.1% over the analysis period 2023 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.5% and 6.1% respectively over the 2023-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.5% CAGR.



MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rise in Aging Population Drives Demand for Durable Medical Equipment

Global Aging Population Statistics for the 65+ Age Group in Million by Geographic Region for the Years 2019, 2025, 2035 and 2050

Elderly Population (65+ Years) as a % of Total Population by Developed, Less Developed and Least Developed Regions: 2019 & 2030

Life Expectancy at Birth in Years of People in Select Countries for 2023E

Alarming Levels of Diabetes Incidence Worldwide Drives Demand for Blood Glucose Monitors Market

World Diabetes and Population Statistics (2019, 2030 & 2045)

Global Prevalence of Diabetes: Number of Adults Diagnosed with Diabetes (in Million) by Gender for 2019, 2030 and 2045

World Diabetes Prevalence (2000-2045P)

Diabetes Emerges as One of the Leading Causes of Mortality

Diabetes-Related Deaths as % of Total Deaths in Below 60 Years Population by Region: 2023

High Prevalence of Respiratory Diseases to Drive Growth of Oxygen Equipment and Nebulizers Market

Global Prevalence of COPD by Age Group: Percentage of Men and Women Affected by the Condition

Global Household COPD Prevalence by Age Group and by Region: In Percentage

Prevalence Percentage of COPD, Asthma, and Allergic Rhinitis for Select Countries: 2023

Chronic Disease Management in Developed Countries (2023): Percentage Distribution of Patient Population by Chronic Disease Type in the US, Germany, and UK

Personal Mobility Devices: Need for Mobility Drives Market Growth

Global Personal Mobility Devices Market Breakdown (in %) by Product Type: 2023

Favorable Trends in the Personal Mobility Devices Market Strengthen Market Prospects

Wheelchairs: Meeting Mobility Needs of the Elderly & Disabled for Personal, Social, and Professional Fulfillment

Global Wheelchairs Market Breakdown by Region/Country (in %): 2023

Powered Wheelchairs: Superior Attributes over Manual Wheelchairs Drive Demand

High-tech Wheelchairs for Spinal Cord Injury Patients

Rising Incidence of Neurological Conditions Drives Market Growth

Annual Incidence of Adult-Onset Neurologic Disorders in the US

Technologically Advancements Drive Durable Medical Equipment Market

AI & IoT: Inescapable Trends for Durable Medical & Remote Monitoring Equipment

Connected Devices: Bright Future of Home Patient Care

Advances Crystalizing Value Proposition of Durable Medical Equipment

Connected Durable Medical Equipment

Reimbursement Remains Key Determinant of Health of Durable Medical Equipment

Coverage under Medicare

