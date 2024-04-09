Ghana Future Demographic Report 2040

Dublin, April 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Ghana in 2040: The Future Demographic" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Ghana in 2040: The Future Demographic report analyses factors influencing national consumer expenditure. Consumer lifestyles reports include coverage of: population, urban development, home ownership, household profiles, labour, income, consumer and family expenditure, health, education, eating habits, drinking habits, shopping habits, personal grooming, clothing, leisure habits, savings and investments, media, communication, transport and travel and tourism. Use this report to understand the factors influencing a nation's lifestyle choices.



Population growth in Ghana between 2021 and 2040 will be driven by positive natural change, as net migration remains negative. Ongoing urbanisation will place pressure on infrastructure, while improvements in living standards will increase life expectancy. While the fertility rate falls, population growth will lead to a higher number of live births in 2040, driving growth in child-related segments. The population will remain young, with a median age of 25.6 shaping consumer trends in 2040.



Key Topics Covered:

Introduction

Key Findings

Summary

Ghana and the World in 2040

Population Past, Present and Future

Ageing

Men and Women

Marriage and Divorce

Births and Fertility

Life Expectancy and Deaths

Health

Migration

Diversity

Urbanisation

Population Segmentation

