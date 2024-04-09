ABR Dynamic Funds Welcomes Fourth Partner in Firm’s History

NEW YORK, April 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ABR Dynamic Funds, LLC, a pioneering quantitative investment management firm focused on volatility assets, proudly announces the appointment of Mehar Shah, CAIA, as its first female partner, marking a significant milestone in the company's history of growth and innovation.



Ms. Shah's journey at ABR began as an intern in 2015 and through dedication and hard work, she now stands at the helm of the sales team. "Mehar's ascent within our organization exemplifies the values of pleasant persistence and determined excellence that we hold dear at ABR," says Taylor Lukof, CEO.

Shah’s elevation to partnership at ABR coincides with her recent completion of the MBA program at NYU Stern School of Business while simultaneously balancing full-time employment at ABR.

“This milestone underscores Mehar’s focus on continuous growth and development combined with ABR’s commitment to investing in its team members’ continuing education. In gaining her MBA, along with her CAIA certification and extensive hands-on experience in finance, Mehar possesses a unique blend of knowledge and skills to spearhead strategic growth initiatives within the organization,” said Mr. Lukof.

“As I transition into the role of partner, I am enthusiastic about the opportunities that lie ahead, both for myself and for the firm. My journey has been shaped by a lifelong commitment to learning, both from esteemed institutions, like NYU Stern, and from mentors within ABR. I'm excited to apply my accumulated knowledge and skills to further propel the growth and success of our company," says Shah.

ABR maintains its dedication to delivering innovative investment solutions, utilizing proprietary research and quantitative models to maximize risk-adjusted returns.

For media inquiries or further information, please contact:

John Grady info@abrfunds.com 212.918.4664

About ABR Dynamic Funds, LLC:

ABR Dynamic Funds, LLC is a leading global asset management firm committed to maximizing risk-adjusted returns through highly scalable, systematic solutions. With a focus on innovative investment strategies with superior risk management, the firm utilizes proprietary research and quantitative models. ABR Dynamic Funds operates with a dedication to excellence, ethics, and client success.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ea0838e4-313a-4128-abd0-9d548a3a4b96