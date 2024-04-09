Tango Will Be Carbon Neutral by 2030, According to First Annual Sustainability Report

DALLAS, April 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tango has released its first Sustainability Report for 2023, marking an important step in their sustainability journey. In the report, Tango announced their goal of becoming carbon neutral by 2030, setting them apart as a pioneer in the larger ecosystem of real estate technology providers.



As a technology service provider, most of Tango’s carbon footprint stems from the products they offer, the IT infrastructure, and the data operations. Measuring the company’s operational emissions and constructing an ambitious decarbonization roadmap across the value chain is allowing Tango to take a closer look at the tangible impact of its products and services on the communities they serve and the businesses they influence. They plan to achieve their 2030 carbon-neutral goal by reducing operational emissions through investments in clean energy infrastructure and verified carbon credits, as well as encouraging remote work and virtual sales and marketing events.

Beyond their own internal goals, Tango is committed to serving as an enabler for decarbonization in the industry. Tango’s Chief Executive Officer, Pranav Tyagi, states, “As we continue to innovate and evolve, we are committed to providing solutions that help companies measure, manage, and mitigate the impact their locations have on the environment, and ensuring that sustainability remains a core focus of our business.” Tango’s Energy & Sustainability Management solution helps clients accurately measure their carbon footprint and comply with global ESG disclosure requirements. “As we practice what we preach with our inaugural sustainability report, we are excited to show the market what is possible by leveraging our platform to track scope 1, scope 2 location- and market-based, and scope 3 emissions, automate the creation of reporting metrics across SASB, ISSB, and GRI, and automatically monitor progress towards goals,” states Chief Sustainability Officer and EVP of Energy & Sustainability Solutions, Andy Anderson.

In addition to their focus on environmental and climate impact, Tango’s Sustainability Report highlights their diverse staff and seamless teamwork as being their most valuable asset. They understand that diversity, equity, and inclusion are fundamental to their company’s success and work hard to cultivate a culture that incorporates inclusion across all operations. To read more about Tango’s environmental, social, and governance strategies, as well as their performance in 2023 and goals for 2024 and beyond, check out their full 2023 Sustainability Report here .

About Tango

With hundreds of customers across more than 140 countries, Tango is the leader in Store Lifecycle Management and Integrated Workplace Management System software, delivering a single solution spanning real estate, design & construction, lease administration & accounting, facilities, energy and sustainability management, desk booking, visitor and space management. To learn more visit tangoanalytics.com.

