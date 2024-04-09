EducationDynamics Honored with 2024 Great Place To Work Certification for Second Consecutive Year

Lenexa, Kan., April 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EducationDynamics , a leading enrollment management agency specializing in higher education, has been certified by Great Place To Work® for the second year in a row.

As a global leader in workplace culture, Great Place To Work’s® mission is to help organizations gain deeper insights into employee experiences, and unlock the full potential of every employee. Great Place To Work Certification is obtained through real-time feedback provided by employees regarding their company's culture.





Certification confirmed that 72% of employees agree that EducationDynamics is a great place to work compared to the 57% at a typical U.S.-based company. Additionally, 92% of employees agree that EducationDynamics creates a supportive work community where all are welcomed and accepted.

“We are thrilled to once again be recognized as a Great Place To Work,” said Bruce Douglas, CEO of EducationDynamics. “This achievement is a testament to our ongoing commitment to fostering a supportive and inclusive workplace culture where every employee feels valued and empowered. When our team members thrive, so does our company.”



“I've witnessed our team's unwavering dedication to creating an environment that nurtures an inclusive workplace culture and empowers our employees to realize their fullest potential,” said Jenna McHugh, Chief Human Resources Officer at EducationDynamics. “Our commitment to fostering collaboration and open dialog ensures that we not only achieve our business goals, but create a supportive environment where every individual feels valued and empowered.”



“I am delighted to celebrate our second consecutive year of being recognized as a Great Place To Work," said Chief Relationship Officer of EducationDynamics Tracy Kreikemeier. “This certification reflects our dedication to building strong, meaningful connections within our organization and beyond. By nurturing a culture that prioritizes trust, collaboration, and respect, we strengthen relationships with our employees, clients, and partners, driving collective growth and innovation.”



According to Great Place To Work research, job seekers are 4.5 times more likely to find a great boss at a certified great workplace. Additionally, employees at certified workplaces are 93% more likely to look forward to coming to work, and are twice as likely to be paid fairly, earn a fair share of the company’s profits and have a fair chance at promotion.







###



