Americas Automotive Sport Sponsorship Analysis Report 2024 Featuring BMW, Bridgestone, Cadillac, Chevrolet, Ford, Kia, Honda, Hyundai, Lexus, and Toyota

This report provides an overview of the automotive sector across the Americas region. It explores all the main active brands in the sector as well as details the movement in the sector over the last few years in the sports sponsorship industry.



Across the Americas region, motor racing is the most popular sport for automotive partnerships. Automotive companies have a total of 201 active motor racing deals in place across the Americas which clearly makes this the sport most numerically involved in sport sponsorship, beating American Football by 101 deals. American Football ranks second with 100 deals. Automotive brands have managed to secure deals with various NFL based teams and with competitions and federations across the Americas region. Deals with sport teams dominate the market, both in terms of volume and value.



Toyota has the most lucrative deal across the sector, with the NFL. The deal the company has with the NFL is worth $40 million annually and is $22.75 million higher than Toyota's second highest deal with NASCAR. Chevrolet has the second most lucrative deal, with Major League Baseball (MLB). The deal which began in 2023, sees the long-term partnership since 2005 continue. Motor Racing, including both NASCAR and IndyCar heavily occupy the sectors deals. NASCAR and Goodyear's partnership are one of the highest of these deals, worth an estimated $125 million across five years.



Toyota comfortably leads the field as the highest spender of all the sports sponsors across the Americas. The majority of spend in the region is driven by brands based in the United States. This includes many of the biggest spending brands such as Ford, Goodyear, and Chevrolet. Toyota has 86 deals in the Americas region in 2024. Honda has created the second highest value sponsorship portfolio. Deals with IndyCar and the NHL are both worth above $15 million annually.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Key Information and Background

Executive Summary

Introduction

2. Market Insights

Sponsorship Market Trend

Automotive Sponsorship Market Trend

3. Sector Analysis

Sector Summary

Top Sports by Value and Volume

Product Category Breakdown

Key Product Sponsorship Markets Across The Americas

Biggest Deals

Top 10 Expiring Deals in 2024

4. Case Study

NFL and Toyota

5. Brand Analysis

.Brand Summary

Breakdown of Spend in the Americas Region by Brands' Home Regions

Most Active Brands

Biggest Spenders

Key Brands Analysis

6. Appendix

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:

BMW

Bridgestone

Cadillac

Chevrolet

Ford

Kia

Honda

Hyundai

Lexus

Toyota

