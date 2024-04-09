Cost Pressures Global Shopping Trends Report 2024: Impact on Personal Finances, Retail Spending, Prioritizing Essentials, Coping with Rising Prices, and Purchasing Big Ticket Items

Dublin, April 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cost Pressures Global Shopping Trends" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report provides key trends within cost pressures and consumer insights on change in the economy, impact on personal finances, retail spending, prioritizing essential sectors, coping with rising prices, and purchasing big ticket categories across different countries.



Consumers are pessimistic about the economy in their respective countries over the next six months, with 61.2% of French consumers, 56.8% of German consumers, and 51.7% of UK respondents expecting their economies to worsen over the period. In Germany, the older generations expressed the most significant anxiety concerning their financial health, with 61.9% of the Silent Generation and 41.0% of Baby Boomers bracing for a decline in their financial status over the next six months.

In response to inflationary pressures, consumers are adjusting their spending habits, prioritizing essential categories such as food & grocery, health & beauty, and clothing, while retreating from spending on non-essential and high-value items like furniture, electronics, and home goods.



