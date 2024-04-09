Global Sulfur Dust Research Report 2024-2028: Growing Usage of Sulfur in Agricultural Sector and Increasing Demand for Sulfur Dust in Industrial Applications

Dublin, April 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Sulfur Dust Market by Form (Sublimed and Precipitated), End-use Industry (Agricultural, Rubber Processing, Chemical Processing, Pharmaceutical) and Region (North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, & South America) - Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global sulfur dust market is projected to decline from USD 1.3 billion in 2023 to USD 1.1 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of - 3% during the forecast period. The growing emphasis on environment friendly industrial operations and sustainable agricultural practices is one of the key drivers that is boosting the sulfur dust market.



Sublimed sulfur dust segment, by form, is estimated to account for the second largest share during the forecast period



The sublimed sulfur dust segment is projected to secure the second-largest share in the forecast period, primarily fueled by its extensive application in the agricultural industry. It is formed by the sublimation process, in which sulfur directly changes from a solid to a gaseous state without going through the liquid phase. The segment's significance is further underscored by the increasing demand for sublimed sulfur dust in diverse sectors, including cosmetics and rubber industry. This broader utilization is expected to contribute to the sustained growth of the sublimed sulfur dust segment in the sulfur dust market.



Chemical processing segment, by end-use, is estimated to account for the second largest share during the forecast period



Sulfur dust is one of the major raw materials used in the chemical industry. Sulfur dust is also utilized to manufacture sulfuric acid, one of the most frequently used chemicals, that then finds its usage in various chemical processes. Sulfur dust also finds its application in other chemical processes like fertilizer production, metal production, and cosmetics production. Thus, the growing usage of sulfur dust in various chemical processes is expected to propel the demand for sulfur dust market.



Europe region is estimated to account for the second largest share during the forecast period



Europe is expected to be the second-largest market for sulfur dust. Poland is among the key players in the region, which is driven by sulfur dust sector. As a major contributor to the sulfur dust industry, Poland emerges as a favorable market for various sulfur dust and sulfur powder types, particularly those with different mesh sizes and different fineness levels. Additionally, the ongoing transition to environment friendly products in the country and around the world is expected to boost the market further, contributing to the overall growth of the European sulfur dust market.



The report provides insights on the following:

Analysis of key drivers (increasing demand of sulfur powder in industrial application and growing usage of sulfur in agricultural sector), restraints (hazardous issues related to chemical nature of powder sulfur), opportunities (advancement in lithium-sulfur batteries), and challenges (fluctuating prices that impact the sulfur demand) influencing the growth of the sulfur dust market.

Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on upcoming technologies, research & development activities in the sulfur dust market.

Market Development: Comprehensive information about lucrative markets - the report analyses the sulfur dust market across varied regions.

Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, various types, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the sulfur dust market.

Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market shares, growth strategies and product offerings of leading players such as Grupa Azoty, Jaishil Sulfur and Chemical Industries, Jordan Sulfur, SML Limited, Saeed Ghodran Group, American Elements, Solar Chemferts, Maruti Corporation, Shandong Hubin Rubber Technology Co., Ltd., Georgia Gulf Sulfur Corporation, and others in the sulfur dust market.

Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary

Sulfur Dust Market Snapshot: 2023 vs. 2028

Precipitated Sulfur to be Largest Market During Forecast Period

Agriculture Segment to Account for Largest Market Share During Forecast Period

Asia-Pacific Dominated Sulfur Dust Market in 2022

Premium Insights

Attractive Opportunities for Players in Sulfur Dust Market -Sulfur Dust Market to Witness Significant Growth Between 2023 and 2028

Sulfur Dust Market, by Region - Asia-Pacific to Account for Largest Share During Forecast Period

Sulfur Dust Market, by Major Countries - China to Grow at Highest Rate During Forecast Period

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Growing Usage of Sulfur in Agricultural Sector

Increasing Demand for Sulfur Dust in Industrial Applications

Restraints

Safety Issues Related to Sulfur Dust Handling

Opportunities

Advancement in Lithium-Sulfur Batteries

Challenges

Fluctuating Sulfur Prices

Technology Analysis

Bioleaching

Hydrothermal Liquefaction

Case Study Analysis

Problem Statement: Plants and Crops Damage due to Various Infectious Diseases Related to Crop

Solution: Usage of Sulfur Powder Resulting in Disease Reduction

Companies Profiled

Grupa Azoty

Jaishil Sulphur & Chemical Industries

Jordan Sulphur

SML Ltd

Saeed Ghodran Group

Jainson Lab (India)

American Elements

Solar Chemferts Pvt Ltd

Golden Chemicals

J K Industries

Kaycee Chem Industries

H.J. Baker & Bro. LLC

M. K. Chemical Industries

Georgia Gulf Sulfur Corporation

Maruti Corporation

Ntcs Group

Shandong Hubin Rubber Technology Co. Ltd

Linyi Guoao Co. Ltd

Hunan Quanxin Chemical Co. Ltd

Shandong Shuangxing New Materials Co. Ltd

Shandong Linyi Yiguang Chemical Industry

Taih Feng Sulphuric Powder Factory

Brimstone

Luoyang Yuchen Petrochemical Products Co. Ltd.

