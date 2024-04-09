Hi-Rel DC-DC Converter Market to Hit Valuation of USD 2,490.9 Million By 2033, at 5.4% CAGR Says Astute Analytica

New Delhi, April 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Hi-Rel DC-DC Converter Market is projected to surpass the market valuation of US$ 2,490.9 million by 2033 from US$ 1,427.7 million in 2023 at a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period 2024–2033.

A new report by Astute Analytica projects that the global Hi-Rel DC-DC Converter Market will continue to grow at a fast pace. The increasing demand for energy-efficient solutions, the rise of portable devices, and renewable energy are all contributing factors. There are several reasons why this is the case. Hi-Rel DC-DC converters are being used in many different industries such as healthcare, automotive, IT, telecommunications, aerospace, and defense. Companies that invest in research and development are pushing technology forward to create even more powerful converters. Additionally, there has been an increase in demand due to the consumer electronics boom and trend toward miniaturization of products.

Industries that have a tough environment, like mining and oil & gas, also need Hi-Rel DC-DC converters. These industries don’t tolerate much downtime, so they require rugged power solutions that will last a long time. Not only that, but these industries are now starting to utilize automation and robotics more often. This means the demand for these inductors will likely go up too. A couple of other applications where Hi-Rel DC-DC converters could come in handy might be AI computing and the development of advanced medical equipment. There's plenty of potential for growth when it comes to this market.

The market is not witnessing much of the growth activities. However, recently, in January 2023 Infineon Technologies AG sold its High-Reliability DC-DC converter business to Micross Components Inc. This move allows Infineon to focus on developing its core semiconductor for the high-reliability market. Meanwhile Micross Hi-Rel Products segment will operate the HiRel DC-DC converter business under their company name.

Key Findings in Hi-Rel DC-DC Converter Market

Market Forecast (2033) US$ 2,490.9 million CAGR 5.4% Largest Region (2023) North America (35.0%) By Type Isolated DC-DC Converters (60%) By Technology Space (71.8%) By Application Avionics Sector (35.8%) By Output Voltage 15V (30.3%) By Input Voltage 75-270V (35.8%) By Output Number Dual (31.5%) By Aircraft Type Fixed Wing (50.6%) By Form Factor/Mount Chassis Mount (34.9%) By End User Aircraft Manufacturers Top Trends Demand for power solutions in extreme environments

Integration of AI and complex electronics into devices

Rising need for high-performance computing capabilities Top Drivers Growth of aerospace and defense sectors

Focus on energy-efficient power conversion solutions

Proliferation of portable electronics Top Challenges Meeting stringent reliability and performance standards

Managing the impact of supply chain disruptions

Balancing performance with size and weight constraints

Avionics Industry is Leading Consumer of Hi-Rel DC- DC Convert Market, Controls over 35.8% Market Share

Hi-Rel DC-DC converters have been making their way into the aerospace and defense industries, where they are used to ruggedize systems, make them radiation-hardened, and provide extreme environment reliability. For example, Micross Hi-Rel Power Solutions has an extensive line of rad-hard hermetic hybrid DC-DC converters that give them a total ionizing dose (TID) resistance of up to 100+ kRads and Single Event Effect (SEE) resistance up to 82MeV. These capabilities were made with space in mind too. In orbit power management solutions must be able to handle extreme temperatures, high amounts of radiation, and many other harsh conditions. The company developed an all-hybrid Electronic Power Conditioner (EPC) for these situations that is 89% efficient.

Customization is key in the Hi-Rel DC-DC converter market because different applications will have different requirements. Providers like Micross Hi-Rel Power Solutions put effort into making sure their products can handle everything from -55ºC to +125ºC and give tailored input-output isolation values with specific voltage breakdowns. This lets them offer compact and lightweight packages without sacrificing performance. The market for these converters is growing as they find uses across multiple sectors. They’re being integrated into smartphones, servers, PCs, EV batteries, railways, and many more types of technology. Key industry players are trying to develop better power conversion efficiency as well as voltage regulation. They're also hoping to improve their ability to adapt to various power sources while adding features such as noise mitigation or EMI protection along the way.

North America is a Global Leader in Hi-Rel DC-DC Convert Market

North America has a strong presence in the global Hi-Rel DC-DC converter market. In 2023, it accounted for 35% of total revenue. The United States leads the region, taking up a whopping 72% of its market share during that year. Experts attribute this dominance to the country’s advanced technology ecosystem and its very influential aerospace and defense sectors. These industries, combined with a culture of innovation in the electronics industry, have given them an edge.

Aerospace and defense companies have been used to consuming Hi-Rel DC-DC converters in large quantities across the US and Canada. But new technological trends are changing things up now. The widespread use of mobile internet has created a demand for more consumer devices while generative AI is becoming popular in various industrial applications as well as the development of increasingly sophisticated gizmos. Experts at Astute Analytica predict that Asia-Pacific will soon lead the world in high-performance computing which would require intensive power systems and therefore create even more demand for advanced power conversion solutions across all sectors.

Space Technology in the Hi-Rel DC-DC Converter Market to Keep Dominating with Over 70% Market Revenue Share

The dominance of space technology in the hi-rel DC-DC converter market cannot be overstated. For a long time, it has accounted for over 71.8% of the industry's market share. It's easy to see why: nothing comes close to the uncompromising power solutions that aerospace companies demand. To operate in the most extreme conditions known to man (or machine) calls for some pretty heavy-duty tech. We're talking about radiation levels that go above and beyond 100 krad(Si), temperature fluctuations ranging from -55°C to +125°C, and a vacuum environment to boot.

Moreover, there is another reason why space technology has become so dominant: it always has been. The aerospace sector’s staunch resistance to change means it clings tenaciously to suppliers that have decades of successful flight heritage — companies like VPT, Micross (previously Infineon) and Crane Aerospace & Electronics. These firms know how to make space-grade converters better than anyone else on Earth; their relationships with satellite builders are profound; and their knowledge of what it takes to survive in orbit is unrivaled.

However, from the past few years, the scenario in the Hi-Rel DC-DC converter market has started changing in LEO at least — where satellites are now being built in bulk at ever-decreasing prices — commercial off-the-shelf (COTS) DC-DC converters are increasingly being pressed into service. In line with this, their market share is projected to increase by more than 5% by the end of 2033.

Recent Developments in the Global Hi-Rel DC-DC Converter Market

Radiation-Hardened (Rad Hard) DC-DC Converters

Micross Hi-Rel Power Solutions offers a large portfolio of space-level radiation-hardened hermetic, hybrid DC-DC converters and PCB open frame and enclosed power supplies. The hermetic hybrid DC-DC converters are qualified to MIL-PRF-38534 Class K and available as Standard Microcircuit Drawings (SMDs). Micross' rad hard power supply units (PSU) deliver high efficiency and performance.

Innovative Packaging and Environmental Screening

VPT's high-reliability COTS DC-DC converters feature six-sided metal packaging and rugged environmental screening, operating from -55°C to +100°C.

SynQor's MilQor series of high-reliability DC-DC converters uses an innovative QorSeal packaging approach to ensure survivability in the most hostile environments.

Advanced Functionality and Protections

Micross' DC-DC converters include general purpose and application-specific models with standard and advanced functionality and protections. Some models feature MIL-STD-461 filters for EMI compliance.

Advancements in Efficiency and Performance

SynQor's MilQor series brings their field-proven high-efficiency synchronous rectifier technology to the Military/Aerospace industry.

VPT's product designs are based on decades of proven heritage and deliver high reliability at a reasonable cost.

Ongoing Research and Development

Maximum Power Point Tracking (MPPT) algorithms are being developed for DC-DC converters in solar PV systems to optimize power extraction.

