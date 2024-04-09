Global Gambling Market to Reach $1 Trillion by 2030 - New Table Games Expand the Consumer Base at Casinos

Dublin, April 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Gambling - Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Gambling estimated at US$773.7 Billion in the year 2023, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1 Trillion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.7% over the analysis period 2023-2030.



Lottery, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 2.8% CAGR and reach US$411.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Betting segment is estimated at 4.6% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

Key Market Trends & Drivers

Mobile Gambling Takes Center Stage

Gambling Apps Contribute to the Rising Popularity of Online Casinos

Online Casinos Attract Broader Demographics

Cyberattacks Emerge as a Key Concern for Online Casinos

Use of Smartwatches for Placing Bets and Improve iGaming Experience Gains Traction

New Table Games Expand the Consumer Base at Casinos

Blockchain Emerges to Change the Tide of Fortune for Gambling

Big Data & IoT to Transform the Gambling Industry

VR Based Gambling, A Game Changer for the Gambling Sport

5G to Revolutionize the Gambling Industry

5G Emerges With the Promise to Transform the Gaming Experience

Crypto Currency Based Gambling Rises in Popularity

Stricter Gambling Regulations Around the Globe Encourages Legal Gambling

Key Topics Covered:



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

Gambling - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2023 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2023 (E)

Gambling: An Accepted & Fundamental Part of Human Culture

% Share of Top Destinations for Gambling Based on Visitor Influx

How the Gaming & Gambling Industries Are Impacted by the Pandemic & What's the New Normal?

The Gaming Industry Finds Opportunity in Crisis

Global Gaming Market Reset & Trajectory - Growth Outlook (In %) For Years 2019 Through 2025

Gambling is One Segment of the Gaming Industry That is Experiencing Negative Impact of the COVID-19 Crisis. Here's Why

The Close Relation Between Casinos & Tourism Sharpens the COVID-19 Blow on the Gambling Industry

Gambling: Definition, Scope & Types

Recent Market Activity

World Brands

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

% Share Gross Gambling Yields (GGY) by Type of Gambling

5G Emerges With the Promise to Transform the Gaming Experience: 5G's Contribution to Global GDP (In US$ Trillion) for Years 2020, 2025 & 2030

United States

Canada

Japan

China

Europe

France

Germany

Italy

United Kingdom

Spain

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Australia

India

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Argentina

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East

Iran

Israel

Saudi Arabia

United Arab Emirates

Rest of Middle East

Africa

