Super Bowl LVIII Sport Event Analysis: Average Price of an Annual Sponsorship Deal for Super Bowl LVIII was Roughly $39.1 Million

Dublin, April 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Super Bowl LVIII - Sport Event Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides an overview of the event including its sponsorship portfolio, broadcasters, prize money and ticketing information. An analysis of the events sponsors is included and the estimated annual values of these deals. Information regarding the event's attendance is also included.



CBS had in place a media rights agreement worth $2.1 billion annually to broadcast the Super Bowl in 2024, 2028 and 2032. CBS's coverage generated an average audience of 123.4 million viewers across television and streaming platforms. The American Spanish-language free-to-air television network Univision recorded an average of more than 2.2 million viewers, which was the highest Super Bowl viewership on record for a Spanish-language network.



The average price of an annual sponsorship deal for Super Bowl LVIII was roughly $39.1 million. The NFL's showpiece event has 17 deals in place that the publisher estimates to be each worth $30 million or more annually. Apple is continuing its lucrative five-year deal to serve as the Super Bowl's Halftime Show's title sponsor.



Kansas City Chiefs players took home $164,000 for winning Super Bowl LVIII in overtime. Players of losing team the San Francisco 49ers were paid $89,000 for their efforts in the final game of the NFL season.

Report Scope

A detailed overview of the key facts and events which took place across the competition. The report identifies the major media and sponsorship players in the market, pinpoints the ticket prices on offer.

An analysis of the recent Super Bowl LVIII, including a look at its sponsorship portfolio, broadcasters, prize money, ticketing and attendance.

Company Coverage:

CBS

Univision

EA Sports

Anheuser-Busch

Apple

Key Topics Covered:



1. Event Introduction

Executive Summary

Introduction

2. Media Landscape

Super Bowl LVIII Broadcast Breakdown in the United States

Super Bowl LVIII Broadcasters Breakdown Across the Rest of the World

3. Sponsorship

Super Bowl LVIII Sponsorship Portfolio

Super Bowl LVIII Sponsorship Portfolio Breakdown

4. Prize Money

Super Bowl LVIII Prize Money Breakdown

5. Attendance & Ticketing

Super Bowl LVIII Ticketing Breakdown

List of Tables

Super Bowl LVIII Broadcasters Breakdown in the United States

Super Bowl LVIII Broadcasters Breakdown Across the Rest of the World

Super Bowl LVIII Sponsorship Portfolio Breakdown

Super Bowl LVIII Prize Money

Super Bowl LVIII Ticketing

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/n739e1

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.