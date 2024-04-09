Global 1,3 Propanediol Industry Analysis Report 2023-2030: Focus on Polytrimethylene Terephthalate, Polyurethane, and Personal Care & Detergents

Dublin, April 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global 1,3 Propanediol Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Product (Conventional, Bio-based), Application (Polytrimethylene Terephthalate, Polyurethane, Personal Care & Detergents), Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2023-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global 1, 3 propanediol market size is expected to reach USD 799.3 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 9.1% from 2023 to 2030

1, 3 propanediol (PDO) relates to an organic chemical compound that is a colorless liquid and is widely employed in a variety of personal care applications since it has several advantageous uses. The substance is created biologically in anaerobic environments using glycerol and interactions with microbes.

The demand is attributed to the rising consumption in various end-use industries such as personal care, polytrimethylene terephthalate (PTT), and other applications.







The global product market is expected to be driven by shifting consumer preferences toward bio-based products. It is anticipated that increasing consumer acceptability of bio-based products across a range of end-use sectors would further support market expansion. For a number of reasons, businesses are putting more emphasis on incorporating renewable materials in their commodities.



Some of the causes of this changing trend include cheap manufacturing costs, low toxicity, biodegradability, low production energy, superior greenhouse gas performance, and less environmental impact. The 1, 3 propanediol with a bio-based has several advantages above 1, 3 propanediol with a crude base that makes it more appealing. Bio-based 1, 3-propanediol production techniques, such as the one created by DuPont Tate & Lyle, assert that they consume 40.0% less energy and generate 20.0% less greenhouse gas, during production.



1,3 Propanediol Market Report Highlights

The conventional segment accounted for a larger revenue share of 50.9% in 2022. One of the primary factors driving the petrochemical-based segment is the increasing demand from various end-use industries.

The polytrimethylene terephthalate segment accounted for the largest revenue share of 67.4% in 2022. This is attributed to the rise in demand for PTT in various applications such as upholstery, apparel, specialty resins, consumer goods, and other industrial applications.

The polyurethane segment is expected to expand at the fastest CAGR of 9.7% during the forecast period. A major factor in the high demand for polyurethane is the wide range of end-use industries that rely on polyurethane products.

Asia Pacific dominated the market and accounted for the largest revenue share of 41.8% in 2022. Furthermore, it is expected to expand at the fastest CAGR of 9.6% during the forecast period.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 139 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $398 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $799.3 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 9.1% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope

1.1. Market Segmentation & Scope

1.2. Research Methodology

1.3. Information Procurement

1.4. Information or Data Analysis

1.5. Market Formulation & Validation

1.6. Model Details

1.7. List of Secondary Sources

1.8. List of Primary Sources

1.9. Objectives



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Outlook

2.2. Segment Outlook

2.2.1. Product outlook

2.2.2. Application outlook

2.2.3. Regional outlook

2.3. Competitive Insights



Chapter 3. 1, 3 Propanediol Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1. Market Lineage Outlook

3.2. Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping

3.3. Value Chain Analysis

3.4. Regulatory Framework

3.5. Market Dynamics

3.5.1. Market driver analysis

3.5.2. Market restraint analysis

3.5.3. Industry opportunities & challenges

3.6. 1, 3 Propanediol Market Analysis Tools

3.6.1. Industry Analysis - Porter's Five Forces

3.6.2. PESTEL Analysis



Chapter 4. Supplier Portfolio Analysis

4.1. List of Suppliers

4.2. Kraljic Matrix

4.3. Sourcing Best Practices

4.4. Negotiation Strategies



Chapter 5. 1,3 Propanediol Market: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. 1,3 Propanediol Market: Key Takeaways

5.2. 1,3 Propanediol Market: Product Movement & Market Share Analysis, 2022 & 2030

5.3. Conventional

5.4. Bio-based



Chapter 6. 1,3 Propanediol Market: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1. 1,3 Propanediol Market: Key Takeaways

6.2. 1,3 Propanediol Market: Application Movement & Market Share Analysis, 2022 & 2030

6.3. Polytrimethylene Terephthalate

6.4. Polyurethane

6.5. Personal care & Detergents



Chapter 7. 1,3 Propanediol Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

7.1. Regional Outlook

7.2. 1,3 Propanediol Market by Region: Key Takeaways



Chapter 8. Competitive Landscape

8.1. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, By Key Market Participants

8.2. Market Participant Categorization

8.2.1. DuPont

8.2.1.1. Company overview

8.2.1.2. Financial performance

8.2.1.3. Product benchmarking

8.2.1.4. Strategic initiatives

8.2.2. Metabolic Explorer

8.2.3. Zhangjiagang Glory Biomaterial Co., Ltd.

8.2.4. Zouping Mingxing Chemical Co., Ltd.

8.2.5. Shell Chemicals LP

8.2.6. Merck KGaA

8.2.7. Tokyo Chemical Industry Co., Ltd.

8.2.8. Shenghong Group Holdings

8.2.9. Primient

8.2.10. Haihang Industry

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/osfna8

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment