Patient Empowerment Thematic Research Report 2024: Despite Increasing Technological Advancements, Physicians Still Play the Most Vital Role in Empowering Patients

Dublin, April 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Patient Empowerment - Thematic Research" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



With global healthcare systems facing the challenges of the increasing prevalence of chronic disease and the need to support growing aging populations, models of care that promote patient empowerment strategies-self-care and autonomy in managing health-are being increasingly adopted.

While digital technologies are not prerequisites for patient empowerment, there is no doubt that the patient empowerment trend is greatly benefiting from the rise of innovative tools, such as wearable devices, as well as the digitalization of healthcare systems, such as the increasing implementation of electronic health records (EHRs) and virtual care.



Key findings from this report include the following

Healthcare professionals (HCPs) are playing the biggest role in patient empowerment.

More frequent HCP visits were linked to higher patients' satisfaction rates.

Younger generations tend to be more proactive in managing and trying to better understand their health.

Online sources, such as health websites, were trending as the most used sources to obtain information on the diseases.

Digital literacy is becoming a must-have skill, but its levels are not uniform across different age groups.

While increasing in popularity, innovative technologies still have untapped potential to enhance patient-centricity.

Pharmaceutical companies can benefit from empowered patients, but they need to play a bigger part.

Patient empowerment is the key to the future of healthcare.

Key Highlights

Despite increasing technological advancement, physicians still play the most vital role in empowering patients

While much needed, patient empowerment will face challenges from socio-economic factors

Empowering patients is one of the prerequisites for shifting towards value-based care

Scope

Assess patients' health literacy.

Better understand interactions between patients and HCPs.

Capture patients' opinions on patient empowerment in healthcare.

Gain a deeper understanding of shared decision making.

Assess patients' access to disease and treatment information.

Explore the role of pharmaceutical companies in empowering patients.

Reasons to Buy

This report combines information obtained from secondary sources and primary research with patients suffering from chronic conditions such as rheumatoid arthritis (RA), psoriasis, inflammatory bowel disease (IBD), multiple sclerosis (MS), diabetes, cancer, chronic respiratory conditions, and heart diseases.

It examines patient engagement levels in managing chronic conditions and provides insights into patient empowerment levels across the US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, the UK, Japan, India, Brazil, Canada, and Mexico.

The report highlights the key players in patient empowerment and includes case studies that provide practical examples on how patient centricity is being encouraged.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Study Design

Patient Empowerment Overview

Health Literacy and Information

HCP Relationships and Decision Making

Digital Literacy

Artificial Intelligence

Role of Pharma Companies in Empowering Patients

Case Studies

Summary of Key Findings

Appendix

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:

Welldoc

Samsung

Athenahealth

Bain Capital

Hellman & Friedman

Oviva

HealthTap

Click Therapeutics

Sanofi Venture

K2 Health Ventures

DarioHealth

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7tttqk

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.