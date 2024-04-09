Global Building Thermal Insulation Report 2024-2028: Stringent Regulations to Reduce Greenhouse Gas Emissions is Driving Market Growth

Dublin, April 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Building Thermal Insulation Market by Material (Glass Wool, Stone Wool, Plastic Foam), Application (Roof Insulation, Floor Insulation, Wall Insulation), Building Type (Residential, Non-Residential) & Region - Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The building thermal insulation market is poised for steady growth, with a projected value of USD 37 billion by 2028, exhibiting a robust CAGR of 4.8% from its 2023 value of USD 29.2 billion. The comfort of building residents is a priority in modern construction. An even and comfortable interior temperature can be sustained all year round with the aid of proper thermal insulation. Green building focuses on eco-friendly methods. Moreover, building thermal insulation subsequently reduces greenhouse gas emissions by lowering energy usage.







Plastic foam segment is projected to be the fastest growing material of building thermal insulation, in terms of value, during the forecast period.



The plastic foam segment is the largest application in the building thermal insulation market in terms of value, in 2022. Plastic foam is lightweight and flexible enough to be molded and sculpted to meet a variety of construction requirements. Improved plastic foam compositions with improved fire resistance and thermal characteristics are continuously being developed by manufacturers. Plastic foam has a competitive price point and strong thermal resistance (R-value) when compared to certain other insulation materials.



Wall Insulation to be the fastest growing application for building thermal insulation market, in terms of value, during the forecast period



The building thermal insulation market is segmented into wall insulation, floor insulation, and roof insulation based on application. The wall insulation application segment led the global building thermal insulation market, in terms of value, in 2022 due to its versatile properties. Enhanced weatherproofing and soundproofing, improved building's thermal performance while reducing its CO2 emission are some of the properties that fuel the demand for wall insulation in building thermal insulation market.



Residential segment to be the fastest growing building type for building thermal insulation market, in terms of value, during the forecast period



The residential building type dominates the building thermal insulation market due to many factors. The dominance is due to the extensive applications of building thermal insulation in residential construction. It finds wide use in residential buildings for insulating walls, floors, roofs, and basements. This is a favorably chosen material that contributes to energy efficiency, comfortable indoor conditions, and adherence to building codes because of its outstanding thermal insulating qualities, moisture resistance, and structural support. The building thermal insulation market is also becoming increasingly popular in the residential buildings because of changing industry standards and regulatory pressure.



The report provides insights on the following:

Analysis of key drivers (Stringent regulations to reduce green house gas emissions, Development of green buildings, Reduction in energy consumption and related cost, Rebates and tax credits, Stringent building energy codes), restraints (Fluctuation in prices of plastic foams, Availability of green insulation material), opportunities (High energy requirements), and challenges (Lack of awareness on building thermal insulation)

Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on building thermal insulation offered by top players in the global building thermal insulation market

Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on upcoming technologies, research & development activities, and new product launches in the building thermal insulation

Market Development: Comprehensive information about lucrative emerging markets - the report analyzes the markets for building thermal insulation across regions

Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, untapped regions, and recent developments in the global building thermal insulation market

Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market shares, strategies, products, and manufacturing capabilities of leading players in the building thermal insulation market

Impact of recession on building thermal insulation

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 263 Forecast Period 2023 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $29.2 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $37 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.8% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary

Plastic Foam Accounted for Largest Market Share in 2022

Wall Insulation to Lead Building Thermal Insulation Market During Forecast Period

Residential Segment to Lead Building Thermal Insulation Market During Forecast Period

Asia-Pacific to Witness Highest CAGR During Forecast Period

Premium Insights

Attractive Opportunities for Players in Building Thermal Insulation Market - Non-Residential Segment to Drive Market During Forecast Period

Building Thermal Insulation Market, by Region - Asia-Pacific to Witness Fastest Growth During Forecast Period

Europe Building Thermal Insulation Market, by Country and Material - Germany Accounted for Largest Market Share in 2022

Building Thermal Insulation Market, by Building Type and Region - Residential Segment Accounted for Larger Market Share in Most Regions

Building Thermal Insulation Market, by Key Countries - UAE to Register Highest CAGR During Forecast Period

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Stringent Regulations to Reduce Greenhouse Gas Emissions

Development of Green Buildings

Reduction in Energy Consumption and Related Costs

Rebates and Tax Credits

Stringent Building Energy Codes

Restraints

Fluctuation in Prices of Plastic Foam

Availability of Green Insulation Materials

Opportunities

High Energy Requirements

Challenges

Lack of Awareness About Building Thermal Insulation

Industry Trends

Supply Chain Analysis Raw Materials Manufacturing Distribution Network Application

Key Stakeholders and Buying Criteria

Trends/Disruptions Impacting Customer Business

Ecosystem Analysis

Case Studies

Enhancing Community Well-Being: Wilmcote House's Thermal Efficiency Upgrade

Technology Analysis

Key Technologies

XPS Foam Technology

Ecose Technology

Complementary Technologies

Air Sealing

Reflective Roofing Materials

Companies Profiled

Kingspan Group PLC

Knauf Gips KG

Owens Corning

Rockwool A/S

Saint-Gobain SA

BASF SE

Dow Inc.

Johns Manville Corporation

Gaf Materials Corporation

Cnbm Group Co. Ltd.

Aspen Aerogels, Inc.

Atlas Roofing Corporation

Holcim Limited

Huntsman International LLC

Kcc Corporation

Lapolla Industries, Inc.

Nichias Corporation

Recticel SA

Ode Insulation

Trocellen GmbH

Ursa Insulation SA

Sika Group

Cellofoam North America, Inc.

Neo Thermal Insulation (India) Pvt. Ltd.

Lloyd Insulations (India) Limited

