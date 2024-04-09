Point of Care (POC) Molecular Diagnostics Global Strategic Research Report 2024: Market to Reach $8.8 Billion by 2030 - Emphasis on Decentralized Diagnostics Presents Opportunities

Dublin, April 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Point of Care (POC) Molecular Diagnostics - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Point of Care (POC) Molecular Diagnostics Market to Reach $8.8 Billion by 2030



The global market for Point of Care (POC) Molecular Diagnostics estimated at US$3.7 Billion in the year 2023, is projected to reach a revised size of US$8.8 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 11.4% over the analysis period 2023-2030.

The provided information sheds light on the point of care (POC) molecular diagnostics industry, a field leveraging molecular technologies to monitor human diseases. It outlines the various types of molecular diagnostics tests and introduces the concept of POC molecular diagnostics, highlighting its significance in healthcare.

The document elaborates on the molecular testing mechanisms and compares molecular and non-molecular POC testing methods. It also offers insights into the global market prospects and outlook for POC molecular diagnostics, emphasizing PCR technology as a leader in the MDx market and infectious diseases as the largest application market. Additionally, it notes the dominance of reagents and kits in the molecular diagnostics market and the strong growth prospects in developing countries.

PCR-based Molecular Diagnostics, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 12.1% CAGR and reach US$5.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Genetic Sequencing-Based Molecular Diagnostics segment is estimated at 9.1% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

Moreover, the competitive landscape of the POC molecular diagnostics market is explored, including the global key competitors' percentage market share in 2023 and an assessment of competitive market presence worldwide. The document concludes with a glimpse into recent market activity, providing a comprehensive overview of the industry dynamics and key players in this sector.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.5 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 13.8% CAGR



The Point of Care (POC) Molecular Diagnostics market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.5 Billion in the year 2023. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 13.8% over the analysis period 2023 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 9.4% and 10.7% respectively over the 2023-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 10.7% CAGR.



Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 597 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $3.2 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $8.8 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 13.5% Regions Covered Global

MARKET OVERVIEW

Point of Care (POC) Molecular Diagnostics - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2023 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2023 (E)

Molecular Diagnostics: Leveraging Molecular Technologies to Monitor Human Diseases

Types of Molecular Diagnostics Tests

An Introduction to Point of Care (POC) Molecular Diagnostics

Molecular Testing Mechanisms

Molecular Vs Non-Molecular POCT

Global Market Prospects & Outlook

PCR Technology Leads the MDx Market

Infectious Diseases: The Largest Application Market

Reagents and Kits Dominate the Molecular Diagnostics Market

Developing Countries Present Strong Growth Prospects

Competition

Recent Market Activity

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rising Demand for Point of Care Diagnostics Augurs Well for Molecular POC Diagnostics Market

Emphasis on Decentralized Diagnostics Presents Opportunity for POC Testing

Growing Prevalence of Infectious Diseases Spurs Need for POC Molecular Diagnostics

Infectious Diseases Remain Major Cause of Death in Under Developed Regions: Breakdown of Leading Causes of Death in Sub-Saharan Africa (in %)

Infectious Diseases Related Mortality High Among Children Below 5 Years: Breakdown of Leading Causes of Death in Children Below 5 Years (in %)

PCR Plays a Vital Role in the Diagnosis of Infectious Diseases

Rising Prevalence of Respiratory Infections to Drive Need for POC Molecular Diagnostics

Global Number of Deaths Caused Due to Communicable Diseases (In 000s)

Rise in Pollution Levels Trigger Increase in Respiratory Diseases, Driving Market Opportunities

Percentage Share Breakdown of Global Deaths Linked to Air Pollution

Air Pollution Levels (PM2.5 Concentration (?g/m) for Major Countries Worldwide for 2023

Rising Cancer Incidence Drives Focus onto POC Molecular Diagnostics

Global Cancer Incidence: Number of New Cancer Cases in Million for the Years 2018, 2020, 2025, 2030, 2035 and 2040

Global Number of New Cancer Cases and Cancer-related Deaths by Cancer Site for 2022

Number of New Cancer Cases and Deaths (in Million) by Region for 2023

Rising Incidence of Hospital Acquired Infections (HAIs) Propels Demand for POC Molecular Diagnostics

Sustained Threat of HIV and Sexually Transmitted Diseases Amplify Need for POC Molecular Diagnostics

Global HIV Prevalence: Number of People Living with AIDs (in Thousands) by Region for 2022

Number of AIDS-Related Deaths (in Thousands) by Region for 2022

Rapid HIV Tests: A New Age Diagnostic Weapon against the Killer Disease

Home HIV Testing Emerges as a Lucrative Option

Molecular Tests Gaining Prominence in GC/Chlamydia Testing Market

Molecular Diagnostics Opens New Avenues in Viral Hepatitis Testing

Hepatitis B Prevalence Worldwide by Region

Demand Continues to Surge for CLIA-Waived Molecular POC Tests

Advancements in POC for Molecular Diagnostics to Drive Market Growth

Nanotechnology Facilitates Development of for POC Molecular Diagnostics

Healthcare Needs of the World's Aging Population: Potential Opportunity in Store

Global Aging Population Statistics for the 65+ Age Group in Million by Geographic Region for the Years 2019, 2025, 2035 and 2050

Elderly Population (65+ Years) as a % of Total Population by Developed, Less Developed and Least Developed Regions: 2019 & 2030

Increase in Healthcare Spending in Emerging Markets to Propel Demand for POC Molecular Diagnostics

World Healthcare Expenditure (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2017-2023

Elderly Healthcare Expenditure as a % of GDP for 1970, 2010 and 2050

Challenges Facing POC Molecular Diagnostics Market

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS(Total 64 Featured)

Bayer AG

Danaher Corporation

DiaSorin SpA

Biocartis NV

Maxim Biomedical, Inc.

AccuBioTech Co., Ltd.

Abacus Diagnostica Oy

genedrive plc

Molbio Diagnostics Pvt. Ltd.

Mesa Biotech, Inc.

Binx Health

Credo Diagnostics Biomedical Pte. Ltd

Genestat Molecular Diagnostics, LLC

Alveo Technologies

ADOR Diagnostics

