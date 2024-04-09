Dhow Khasab Tours Invites Travelers to Explore the Spectacular Musandam Peninsula

Khasab Musandam, Oman, April 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Dhow Khasab Tours, a tourism company based in Khasab Musandam, is thrilled to announce the launch of Musandam Trips from Dubai. The platform welcomes adventurers and tranquility seekers to explore the breathtaking beauty of the Musandam Peninsula, often referred to as the "Norway of Arabia."

Renowned for its stunning fjords, towering cliffs, and picturesque islands, Musandam offers a noteworthy and memorable experience. Accessible primarily by boat, this hidden gem attracts travelers to discover its natural wonders and soak themselves in its composed surroundings.

Whether it's cruising through crystal-clear waters, marveling at dramatic rock formations, or experiencing the warmth of local hospitality, Musandam has something to offer for every traveler. With Musandam Trips from Dubai, adventurers can embark on a voyage to uncover the hidden treasures of this enchanting destination.

Beyond the breathtaking Overnight Dhow Cruise Musandam and the delightful Khasab Beach Camping, there are plenty more reasons to discover the charm of Musandam as follows:

Bait Al Qufl:

In the rugged mountains of Musandam, nearly every village boasts at least one "bait al qufl" or "house of the lock," a unique structure originating from the nomadic habits of the Shehi people. These buildings served as storage spaces and winter dwellings, constructed with a focus on durability and security.

Coastal Road:

The coastal road, stretching from the UAE border at Tibat to Khasab, serves as Musandam's vital connection to the wider world. This scenic route offers travelers breathtaking views of Oman's coastline and serene beach spots perfect for picnics.

Mountains:

Musandam's rugged interior, with its majestic mountains known as the Ru'us al Jebel or "Peaks of the Mountains," is a major attraction for visitors. Adventurers can embark on mountain safaris to explore places like Wadi Khasab and Jebel Harim, with opportunities for camping amidst the natural splendor.

Petroglyphs:

Musandam is home to a remarkable array of ancient petroglyphs, offering a glimpse into the region's rich cultural heritage. These artworks, found in secluded spots across the peninsula, depict humans, animals, and symbols dating back centuries.

The Shehi Tribe:

The Shehi tribe, one of the main tribes in the region, is known for its mystery and resilience. Despite economic opportunities drawing many away from their traditional mountain existence, the Shehi's influence remains strong in Khasab, preserving their unique heritage.

