Foresight VCT PLC

LEI: 213800GNTY699WHACF46

Issue of Equity

Allotment of Ordinary Shares

09 April 2024

The Board of Foresight VCT plc (“the Company”) is pleased to announce that 99,140 Ordinary Shares of 1p each in the capital of the Company (“the Shares”) were allotted on 9 April 2024 pursuant to the offer for subscription (“the Offer”) contained in the prospectus issued by the Company dated 15 November 2023. The Shares were issued at offer prices based on an unaudited net asset value of 86.80 pence per share ranging from 88.57 pence to 92.34 pence.

Application has been made for the admission of the Shares to the Official List of the Financial Conduct Authority and to trading on London Stock Exchange plc’s market for listed securities on or around 10 April 2024.

In total the Company has allotted 28,014,987 Ordinary Shares to date under the Offer. Following this allotment there are now 271,902,191 Ordinary Shares of 1p each in issue.

The board of the Company further announces that the Offer is now closed. All valid applications received before 31 January 2024 were processed and Shares have been allotted.

For further information please contact:

Gary Fraser, Foresight Group: 020 3667 8181