Electric Sheep Robotics Wins 2024 RBR50 Robotics Innovation Award, Startup of the Year

SAN FRANCISCO, April 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Electric Sheep, who is creating the first large-scale outdoor maintenance company powered by artificial intelligence and robotics, announced that it has been named 2024 RBR50 Robotics Innovation Award as Start up the Year.



Electric Sheep is acquiring traditional outdoor service providers and progressively transforming operations by deploying proprietary AI software and robots. Electric Sheep’s ML models are designed to automate various physical tasks like mowing and knowledge work like fleet management.

Electric Sheep is bringing a new business model to an industry that is ripe for innovation; by acquiring these businesses first and incorporating this full data and AI deployment engine, the company is creating a fully scalable and sustainable business that is really a first in the outdoor services market. As this model scales, Electric Sheep is poised to build a real-life RL (Reinforcement Learning) factory to train AI agents for sustainable outdoor work. Electric Sheep robotics are currently deployed in hundreds of customer sites running robots daily and improving the performance of its foundational AI world models.

“We are honored to be recognized by WTWH Media’s Robotics Group with this inaugural award. I want to also acknowledge our dedicated team at Electric Sheep that are passionate about creating the most advanced robotics that can change an often overlooked industry,” said Nag Murty, co-founder and CEO of Electric Sheep. “We are doing things differently than other robotic companies by using AI and ML at a higher level for localization and high-level control. We are scaling physical agents across the country to care for our outdoor spaces.”

“The incredible work of this year's RBR50 winners represents the cutting edge of robotics and raises the bar for the industry, said Steve Crowe, Executive Editor, Robotics, WTWH Media. We look forward to celebrating all of the innovators at the inaugural RBR50 Gala during the Robotics Summit & Expo. Congratulations to the RBR50,” said Steve Crowe, Executive Editor, Robotics, WTWH Media.

At the Robotics Summit and Expo, Electric Sheep will demo its newest robot, Verdie in the RBR Showcase. Verdie, like its other robots, is powered by Electric Sheep’s AI agent, ES1. This is ESR’s way to enable an outdoor autonomous system to operate in any outdoor setting with zero teaching. Using recent advances in GenAI, ES1 is a learned world model that enables reasoning and planning for both its RAM robot for mowing and now its Verdie robot used for edging and trimming lawns and bushes and blowing leaves.

Additionally, Nag Murty will be speaking on the panel Startup Survival Guide to Lean Times at the Robotics Summit & Expo on Thursday, May 2 at 2:30 p.m. at the Boston Convention Center. Nag will be joined by Oliver Mitchell, Partner of ff Venture Capital, Fiona O’Donnell McCarthy, Principal of True Ventures and Steve Crowe, Executive Editor of Robotics WTWH Media. This panel will share tips from experienced investors and robotics companies on what they're looking for and attendees will learn how organizations can navigate the challenging path to commercialization.

For more than 10 years now, the RBR50 Robotics Innovation Awards have recognized the most innovative and influential organizations in the robotics industry. Electric Sheep along with all of the 2024 RBR50 Robotics Innovation Award winners will be celebrated at the Robotics Summit & Expo , which will be held on May 1-2 in Boston. Tickets for the inaugural RBR50 Gala can be purchased when registering for the Robotics Summit.

Electric Sheep is creating the first large-scale outdoor maintenance company powered by artificial intelligence and robotics. It is acquiring traditional outdoor service providers and progressively transforming operations by deploying proprietary AI software and robots. Electric Sheep’s ML models are designed to automate various physical tasks like mowing and knowledge work like inventory management. Through consolidation and AI-fueled vertical integration, Electric Sheep will become a major player in the $1 Trillion Global Market for outdoor infrastructure services. The company is based in San Francisco and funded by Tiger Global and Foundation Capital. Learn more at https://sheeprobotics.ai/ .

