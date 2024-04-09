Disclosure of trading in own shares from March 28th to April 5th, 2024

SECURITIES REPURCHASING PROGRAMME

(Decided by the combined ordinary and extraordinary shareholders’ general meeting on 13 April 2023)

Disclosure of trading in own shares

Period from March 28th to April 5th, 2024

Issuer: VINCI S.A. (LEI : 213800WFQ334R8UXUG83)

Types of securities: ordinary shares (ISIN: FR 0000 12548 6)

Full details of the programme disclosed to the AMF on 24 february 2023

I-Purchases effected during the period:

1



Trading days 2



Numbers of shares purchased (*) 3



Weighted average unit prices of transactions (in €) 4



Amounts

(in €) 5



Purpose of redemption 6



Market



28/03/24







NONE



-



-



-



-



02/04/24







NONE



-



-



-



-



03/04/24







247 585



117.261781



29 032 258.06



Cancellation



OTC



04/04/24







NONE



-



-



-



-



05/04/24







NONE



-



-



-



- Totals of columns 2 and 4, and weighted average unit price of purchases effected during the period (column 3)



247 585



117.261781



29 032 258.06



Cancellation



OTC

(*) Shares purchased by a derivative instrument included. Trading operated by an independent investment firm in order to increase VINCI share market liquidity is excluded

