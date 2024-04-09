Global Protein Expression Market Outlook 2024-2034: North America and APAC Set for Rapid Expansion

Dublin, April 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Protein Expression Market Analysis & Forecast 2024-2034: Market By Expression System; By Product; By Application; By End-user; and By Region" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Protein Expression Market is poised for unprecedented growth over the next decade, with market size anticipated to burgeon from USD 3.34 billion in 2023 to USD 13.69 billion by 2034, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.68% during the forecast period 2024-2034. This surge is attributed to the escalating demand for protein-based therapeutics, burgeoning investment in R&D by biopharmaceutical industry heavyweights, and an uptick in the pursuit of personalized medicine.

The field of protein expression has become a cornerstone of biotechnological innovation, facilitating the advancement of both scientific inquiry and medical treatment applications. The integration of state-of-the-art technology and the leveraging of sophisticated expression systems are driving the sector forward. The expression systems segment showcases prokaryotic systems leading the market, appreciated for their cost-effectiveness and high yield of recombinant proteins, while mammalian cell systems are projected to expand at the most rapid pace, buoyed by their crucial role in the development of complex biologics.

Emerging Trends in the Protein Expression Arena



Diving deeper into the market analysis, reagents have emerged as a significant revenue generator within the product category, propelled by the escalating use of cell culture methodologies and innovative product launches. In parallel, the services sector is experiencing a robust CAGR, reflective of a trend towards outsourcing protein expression and production by pharmaceutical entities to specialized firms. Therapeutic applications dominate the application segment, driven by the pharmaceutical industry's growing focus on protein-based drug development and the uptick in regulatory approvals.

Nonetheless, research applications are gaining momentum, with investments pouring into R&D along with an intensified commitment to novel product development. Pharmaceutical and biotechnological corporations have firmly established themselves as the most lucrative end-user segment, utilizing advanced protein expression techniques to innovate in therapeutics and personalized medicine. Meanwhile, contract research organizations (CROs) are forecasted to see the fastest growth rate, offering a panoply of professional services that encompass protein production and expression to pharma and biopharma companies.

Regional Insights



On a regional basis, North America continues to hold the lion's share of the market, supported by an infusion of R&D funding, strategic collaborations, and a robust healthcare infrastructure that facilitates expansive growth. Interesting strides are being made in Asia Pacific as well, which is anticipated to witness the fastest regional CAGR. A focused enhancement on proteomics, significant strides in genomics research, and rising initiatives to develop innovative protein therapeutics underpin this growth.

North America: Presence of dominant players and advanced healthcare systems fuel growth.

Presence of dominant players and advanced healthcare systems fuel growth. Europe: Steady progress with ongoing research and development projects.

Steady progress with ongoing research and development projects. Asia Pacific: Fastest-growing region with developing healthcare infrastructure and rising biomedical research.

Fastest-growing region with developing healthcare infrastructure and rising biomedical research. Latin America: Gradual advancements with increasing biotechnology integration.

Gradual advancements with increasing biotechnology integration. Middle East & Africa: Untapped potential with growing interest in protein therapeutics.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 145 Forecast Period 2023-2034 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $3.34 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034 $13.69 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 13.6% Regions Covered Global

Companies Featured

QIAGEN

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Promega Corporation

Agilent Technologies Inc.

Oxford Expression Technologies

Lucigen Corporation

Bio-Rad Laboratories

Merck Millipore

Takara Bio Inc.

New England BioLabs Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/465imx

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment