COMBINED SHAREHOLDERS’ MEETING

OF APRIL 30, 2024

Rexel informs its shareholders that its Combined Shareholders’ Meeting (ordinary and extraordinary) will be held on April 30, 2024 at 10:30 a.m. at Châteauform’ City George V, 28, avenue George V, 75008 Paris.

The prior notice of meeting (“avis de réunion”) was published in the Bulletin des annonces légales obligatoires (BALO), dated Friday, March 22, 2024 (www.journal‐officiel.gouv.fr/balo), bulletin No. 36 (reference number 2400595). It contains the detailed agenda for the meeting and the draft resolutions and describes how shareholders can take part in and vote at the meeting.

The convening notice for shareholders (“avis de convocation”) will be published in the Bulletin des annonces légales obligatoires (BALO) of Friday, April 12, 2024 and in Journal Spécial des Sociétés Françaises par Actions of the same day.

The convening notice has also been sent to shareholders whose shares are held in registered form and has been made available to the accredited banks or brokers for the shareholders whose shares are held in bearer form.

In accordance with applicable laws and regulations, the information and documents relating to this meeting will be:

made available on Rexel's website (www.rexel.com), under the "Investors/Events/2024 Annual General Shareholders’ Meeting" section;

made available at Rexel's registered headquarters (13, boulevard du Fort de Vaux, 75017 Paris, France) and

sent to shareholders by Société Générale Securities Services – Services Assemblées, CS 30812, 44308 Nantes Cedex 3, upon receipt of a request.





Further information on this shareholders’ meeting and more specifically on the shareholder voting procedures is available on the website www.rexel.com ("Participating in the Annual Shareholders’ Meeting").

