SBA Recognizes 2024 Phoenix Award Winners of the Year for Outstanding Disaster Recovery Efforts

WASHINGTON, April 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Administrator Isabel Casillas Guzman, head of the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) and voice in President Biden’s Cabinet for America’s more than 33 million small businesses, recognized the 2024 Phoenix Award winners for outstanding disaster recovery efforts by a small business, public official, and volunteer. This year’s National Small Business Week (NSBW) will take place April 28-May 4, 2024. The awardees will be honored at a ceremony during National Small Business Week, April 28-May 4.

“SBA’s 2024 Phoenix Award winners inspire us and remind us that even in the face of disaster, tragedy, or uncertainty, America at its core is about hope, possibilities, and an unwavering commitment to working together to strengthen our communities,” said Administrator Guzman. “Supporting small businesses and the communities they serve is a top priority of the SBA and the Biden-Harris Administration, and we remain committed to finding new and innovative ways to ensure they can rebuild and thrive after disasters.”

The SBA recognizes the Phoenix Award winners every year during NSBW for their inspiring resilience in the aftermath of devastating natural disasters.

This year’s recipients include a local coffee shop owner who was able to survive destructive tornadoes in Alabama, a councilman in Louisiana who was fundamental in his town’s recovery from Hurricane Ida in 2021, and an Arkansas resident who began her own non-profit after a devastating tornado hit her community in 2023 and was tapped by the local mayor to lead the town’s tornado recovery.

“These honorees represent the power of determination and adaptability,” said Francisco Sánchez Jr., Associate Administrator for the Office of Disaster Recovery and Resilience at the Small Business Administration. “As SBA opens new paths for governors to secure recovery resources and works with local leaders to lead from the ground up, heroes like these represent the strong partnerships we are building to make communities more resilient.

Last year, the agency’s disaster assistance team delivered nearly $1.8 billion to help small businesses, renters, and homeowners rebuild and recover from disasters.”

Phoenix Award for Outstanding Small Business Disaster Recovery

The Coffee Shoppe – Selma, Alabama

Jacqueline Bernetta Tate Smith, Owner

Jacqueline Tate Smith is a long-time entrepreneur and community leader in her hometown of Selma, Alabama. She owns and operates The Coffee Shoppe, a local eatery and specialty coffee shop that opened in November 2011.

Jacqueline was first introduced to the SBA back in 2020, receiving an Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL) due to the pandemic. On Jan. 12, 2023, devastating and destructive tornadoes ripped through Selma. Jacqueline turned to the “blue shirts” from the SBA’s Office of Recovery and Resilience (ODR&R) again to assist her in recovery, receiving another EIDL to continue The Coffee Shoppe’s brand of excellence in customer service and community engagement.

As a leader in her community and the local Chamber of Commerce, Jacqueline understands the historical significance of Selma as the “birthplace of the Civil Rights movement,” and the many opportunities for small businesses to welcome visitors to learn a part of American history.

Phoenix Award for Outstanding Contributions to Disaster Recovery by a Public Official

Dirk J. Guidry, Terrebonne Parish Councilman – Chauvin, Louisiana

Councilman Dirk Guidry (Dist. 8) of Terrebonne Parish, Louisiana first took office in Jan. 2012. He continued serving until early 2024. Dirk served as Chair of the Parish Community Development and Metropolitan Planning Committees.

Dirk's a member of the Parish’s American Legion, Chamber of Commerce, and School District’s “Partners in Education.” For his above-and-beyond efforts to support his community and work closely with SBA’s recovery assistance programs, Dirk received an Award of Excellence Medal from the 1st Battalion 129th Field Artillery unit, deployed to the Parish to support Hurricane Ida’s recovery. The public presentation ceremony highlighted how Dirk was instrumental in creating an ongoing recovery center in the aftermath of the hurricane.

Dirk's a lifelong resident of Chauvin, Louisiana. He served in the U.S. Air Force for six years. For almost 30 years, Dirk and his wife have operated the Pizza Express in Chauvin.

Phoenix Award for Outstanding Contributions to Disaster Recovery by a Volunteer

Leanne Rogers Lovell, President, Wynne Relief and Recovery – Wynne, Arkansas

Leanne Lovell, a 30-year resident of Wynne, Arkansas, started the non-profit Wynne Relief and Recovery after an EF-3 tornado devasted the city on March 13, 2023. Moments after the impact, she received a personal call from Mayor Jennifer Hobbs to lead the tornado recovery.

As a result, Leanne set up a 21,000-foot distribution center, managing over 200 volunteers a day, with doctors and counselors to serve the medical and mental health needs of disaster survivors. Leanne’s recovery efforts supported the federal response, including the SBA’s Office of Disaster Recovery, by disseminating information from her social media accounts, conducting several local radio interviews, and securing temporary housing for families.

Leanne’s leadership in the recovery of the City of Wynne is an expression of her unwavering commitment to the community that supported her in her personal time of need. Leanne was awarded the 2023 Cross County Citizen of the Year.

For more information about National Small Business Week, visit www.sba.gov/NSBW.

---

Co-sponsorship Authorization # 24-1-C. SBA’s participation in this Cosponsored Activity is not an endorsement of the views, opinions, products or services of any Cosponsor or other person or entity. All SBA programs and services are extended to the public on a nondiscriminatory basis.

###

About National Small Business Week

In the spirit of National Small Business Week, we celebrate the unprecedented growth of entrepreneurship in the United States, marked by 16 million new business applications since the Biden-Harris Administration took office. This surge highlights the dynamism and innovation that America’s entrepreneurs bring to our local communities. The SBA will continue to champion the endeavors of small businesses and the vital role they play in driving economic prosperity across the nation.

About SCORE

SCORE, the nation’s largest network of volunteer, expert business mentors, is dedicated to helping small businesses get off the ground, grow, and achieve their goals. Since 1964, SCORE has provided education and mentorship to more than 11 million entrepreneurs. SCORE is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization and a resource partner of the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA).

About the U.S. Small Business Administration

The U.S. Small Business Administration helps power the American dream of business ownership. As the only go-to resource and voice for small businesses backed by the strength of the federal government, the SBA empowers entrepreneurs and small business owners with the resources and support they need to start, grow, expand their businesses, or recover from a declared disaster. It delivers services through an extensive network of SBA field offices and partnerships with public and private organizations. To learn more, visit www.sba.gov.