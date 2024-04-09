Voltalia consensus as of April 9th, 2024

Voltalia (Euronext Paris, code ISIN: FR0011995588), an international player in renewable energies, publishes today the equity analysts’ consensus, as of April 9th, 2024.

(median) Contributions Turnover 540 607 421 545 9 of which Energy sales 375 416 336 374 4 of which Services et corporate 302 563 108 268 4 eliminations -217 -110 -379 -162 3 EBITDA 255 264 245 255 9 of which Energy sales 234 243 227 230 5 of which Services et corporate 21 35 1 24 5 Depreciations, amortisations and provisions -129 -120 -136 -130 5 EBIT 126 138 112 127 9 Financial result -89 -73 -103 -84 7 Taxes -14 -7 -26 -13 7 Net income 19 36 11 17 7 Minority Interests 0 4 -2 0 5 Net income (group share) 20 37 10 17 9 Capex 497 814 200 548 6 Free Cash Flow -298 -44 -404 -394 5 Gross debt 2,058 2,313 1,671 2,189 3 Cash and equivalents 454 980 0 384 3 Net debt 1,761 1,987 1,334 1,798 8 Capacity in operation and in construction (in MW) 3,044 3,044 3,044 3,044 1 ow in operation (in MW) 2,599 2,728 2,477 2,595 4 ow in construction (in MW) 567 567 567 567 1

Note: The consensus is calculated by Voltalia, based on estimates made by equity analysts who cover Voltalia as of April 9th, 2024. The estimates mentioned regarding the projected performance of Voltalia represent only opinions and do not represent forecasts or predictions of Voltalia or its management. By publishing this consensus, Voltalia does not endorse this information, conclusions or recommendations.

About Voltalia (www.voltalia.com)

Voltalia is an international player in renewable energies. The Group generates and sells electricity from its wind, solar, hydro, biomass and storage facilities. It has 2.9 GW of capacity in operation and under construction, and a portfolio of projects under development with a total capacity of 16.6 GW.

Voltalia is also a service provider, supporting its renewable energy customers at every stage of their projects, from design to operation and maintenance.

A pioneer in the corporate market, Voltalia also offers a comprehensive range of services to businesses, from the supply of green electricity to energy efficiency services and the local production of its own electricity.

With over 1,850 employees in more than 20 countries on 3 continents, Voltalia has the capacity to act globally on behalf of its customers.

Voltalia is listed in compartment A of the Euronext regulated market in Paris (FR0011995588 - VLTSA) and is included in the EnterNext Tech 40, CAC Small and Euronext Tech Leaders indices. The company is also included in the Gaïa-Index, the index for responsible mid-cap companies.

