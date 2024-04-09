Voltalia consensus as of April 9th, 2024
Voltalia (Euronext Paris, code ISIN: FR0011995588), an international player in renewable energies, publishes today the equity analysts’ consensus, as of April 9th, 2024.
|in millions of euros
|2024
(average)
|2024
(maximum)
|2024
(minimum)
|2024
(median)
|Contributions
|Turnover
|540
|607
|421
|545
|9
|of which Energy sales
|375
|416
|336
|374
|4
|of which Services et corporate
|302
|563
|108
|268
|4
|eliminations
|-217
|-110
|-379
|-162
|3
|EBITDA
|255
|264
|245
|255
|9
|of which Energy sales
|234
|243
|227
|230
|5
|of which Services et corporate
|21
|35
|1
|24
|5
|Depreciations, amortisations and provisions
|-129
|-120
|-136
|-130
|5
|EBIT
|126
|138
|112
|127
|9
|Financial result
|-89
|-73
|-103
|-84
|7
|Taxes
|-14
|-7
|-26
|-13
|7
|Net income
|19
|36
|11
|17
|7
|Minority Interests
|0
|4
|-2
|0
|5
|Net income (group share)
|20
|37
|10
|17
|9
|Capex
|497
|814
|200
|548
|6
|Free Cash Flow
|-298
|-44
|-404
|-394
|5
|Gross debt
|2,058
|2,313
|1,671
|2,189
|3
|Cash and equivalents
|454
|980
|0
|384
|3
|Net debt
|1,761
|1,987
|1,334
|1,798
|8
|Capacity in operation and in construction (in MW)
|3,044
|3,044
|3,044
|3,044
|1
|ow in operation (in MW)
|2,599
|2,728
|2,477
|2,595
|4
|ow in construction (in MW)
|567
|567
|567
|567
|1
Note: The consensus is calculated by Voltalia, based on estimates made by equity analysts who cover Voltalia as of April 9th, 2024. The estimates mentioned regarding the projected performance of Voltalia represent only opinions and do not represent forecasts or predictions of Voltalia or its management. By publishing this consensus, Voltalia does not endorse this information, conclusions or recommendations.
Next on the agenda:
- First-quarter 2024 turnover, April 24, 2024 (after close of trading)
- Annual General Meeting, May 16, 2024
About Voltalia (www.voltalia.com)
Voltalia is an international player in renewable energies. The Group generates and sells electricity from its wind, solar, hydro, biomass and storage facilities. It has 2.9 GW of capacity in operation and under construction, and a portfolio of projects under development with a total capacity of 16.6 GW.
Voltalia is also a service provider, supporting its renewable energy customers at every stage of their projects, from design to operation and maintenance.
A pioneer in the corporate market, Voltalia also offers a comprehensive range of services to businesses, from the supply of green electricity to energy efficiency services and the local production of its own electricity.
With over 1,850 employees in more than 20 countries on 3 continents, Voltalia has the capacity to act globally on behalf of its customers.
Voltalia is listed in compartment A of the Euronext regulated market in Paris (FR0011995588 - VLTSA) and is included in the EnterNext Tech 40, CAC Small and Euronext Tech Leaders indices. The company is also included in the Gaïa-Index, the index for responsible mid-cap companies.
Investor relations
Email: invest@voltalia.com
T. +33 (0)1 81 70 37 00
| Seitosei Actifin
Press Contact: Jennifer Jullia
Email: jennifer.jullia@seitosei-actifin.com T. +33 (0)1 56 88 11 19
