New York, USA, April 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TROP-2 Inhibitors Market to Boost by 2034, Predicts DelveInsight | Key Companies to Look Out - Daiichi Sankyo, AstraZeneca, Kelun Biotech, Merck, DualityBio, BioNTech, BiOneCure Therapeutics

According to DelveInsight’s analysis, the growth of the TROP-2 Inhibitors market is expected to be mainly driven by increasing incidence, a rise in awareness and access to treatment, and robust pipeline activity for cancer indications in the 7MM.

DelveInsight’s TROP-2 Inhibitors Market Insights report includes a comprehensive understanding of current treatment practices, emerging TROP-2 inhibitors, market share of individual therapies, and current and forecasted TROP-2 inhibitors market size from 2020 to 2034, segmented into 7MM [the United States, the EU-4 (Italy, Spain, France, and Germany), the United Kingdom, and Japan].

Key Takeaways from the TROP-2 Inhibitors Market Report

As per DelveInsight’s analysis, the TROP-2 inhibitors market is anticipated to grow at a significant CAGR by 2034.

Leading TROP-2 inhibitor companies such as Daiichi Sankyo, AstraZeneca, Kelun Biotech, Merck, DualityBio, BioNTech, BiOneCure Therapeutics, and others are developing novel TROP-2 inhibitors that can be available in the TROP-2 inhibitors market in the coming years.

and others are developing novel TROP-2 inhibitors that can be available in the TROP-2 inhibitors market in the coming years. Some of the key TROP-2 inhibitors include Datopotamab deruxtecan, MK-2870/SKB-264, DB-1305/BNT325, and BIO-106 , among others.

among others. In February 2024, AstraZeneca and Daiichi Sankyo’s Biologics License Application (BLA) for Dato-DXd was accepted in the US for the treatment of adult patients with locally advanced or metastatic NSCLC who have received prior systemic therapy. The PDUFA date is during the fourth quarter of 2024.

TROP-2 Inhibitors Market Dynamics

The TROP-2 inhibitors market is witnessing significant growth dynamics driven by the rising prevalence of cancers where TROP-2 is overexpressed, such as breast, lung, and pancreatic cancers. The development of targeted therapies aimed at inhibiting TROP-2 signaling pathways has spurred interest among pharmaceutical companies and researchers alike. Moreover, advancements in drug delivery technologies, such as antibody-drug conjugates and small molecule inhibitors, have expanded the therapeutic landscape for TROP-2 inhibition, offering more precise and effective treatment options for patients. With ongoing clinical trials and promising preclinical studies, the TROP-2 inhibitors market is poised for further expansion, driven by the quest for innovative cancer therapies with improved efficacy and safety profiles.

However, the TROP-2 inhibitors market also faces challenges, including the need for comprehensive biomarker-driven patient stratification strategies to identify those most likely to benefit from TROP-2 targeted therapies. Additionally, issues related to drug resistance and tumor heterogeneity pose hurdles to achieving sustained treatment responses. Collaborative efforts between academia, industry, and regulatory agencies are essential to address these challenges and optimize the clinical development and commercialization of TROP-2 inhibitors. Despite these obstacles, the growing understanding of TROP-2 biology and its role in cancer progression, coupled with advancements in drug discovery technologies, underscores the potential of TROP-2 inhibitors to revolutionize cancer treatment paradigms and improve patient outcomes.





TROP-2 Inhibitors Treatment Market

TROP-2 inhibitors were under examination as possible therapies for a range of cancer forms. The reasoning for inhibiting TROP-2 in cancer treatment stems from its heightened presence in numerous cancer types, along with its link to aggressive tumors, metastasis, and unfavorable prognoses. The objective of targeting TROP-2 is to interrupt the signaling pathways crucial for cancer advancement and spread. Various forms of TROP-2 inhibitors, such as monoclonal antibodies, ADCs, small molecule inhibitors, or CAR-T cell therapy, are integrated into treatment plans to selectively address cancer cells that exhibit high TROP-2 expression.

TRODELVY (Sacituzumab govitecan), initially developed by Immunomedics and later acquired by Gilead Sciences in September 2020, is an antibody-drug conjugate. It consists of a humanized monoclonal antibody hRS7 IgG1k targeting TROP-2, paired with SN-38, an active form of irinotecan (IRI), a type of topoisomerase I inhibitor.

In April 2020, the FDA approved TRODELVY for the treatment of metastatic triple-negative breast cancer (mTNBC) in adults who have undergone at least two prior therapies. This marked its distinction as the first FDA-approved ADC targeting TROP-2. Subsequently, in April 2021, the drug received FDA approval for use as a second-line treatment for TNBC, as well as accelerated approval for second-line treatment of advanced urothelial carcinoma.

Further advancing its approvals, in February 2023, TRODELVY gained FDA approval for the treatment of HR+/HER2- breast cancer in adult patients who have previously received endocrine-based therapy and at least two other systemic treatments in the metastatic setting.

Key Emerging TROP-2 Inhibitors and Companies

Some of the drugs in the pipeline include Datopotamab deruxtecan (Daiichi Sankyo/AstraZeneca), MK-2870/SKB-264 (Kelun Biotech/Merck), DB-1305/BNT325 (DualityBio/BioNTech), and BIO-106 (BiOneCure Therapeutics), among others.

Datopotamab deruxtecan (Dato-DXd, DS-1062) is a new type of treatment under investigation, aimed at targeting TROP2. It is developed using Daiichi Sankyo’s specialized DXd ADC technology. Dato-DXd is made up of a modified human anti-TROP2 IgG1 antibody linked to a topoisomerase I inhibitor called exatecan derivative (DX-8951 derivative, DXd) using a specific tetrapeptide-based linker that can be broken down.

In February 2024, AstraZeneca and Daiichi Sankyo’s application for approval (Biologics License Application or BLA) for Dato-DXd was accepted in the United States. This application is for the treatment of adults with locally advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer who have already undergone previous systemic therapies. The anticipated approval decision date (PDUFA) is set for the fourth quarter of 2024. The basis for this application stems from the important results of the TROPION-Lung01 Phase III trial.

Moreover, Dato-DXd is also being investigated for NSCLC in combination with other medications that target immune checkpoints. Beyond NSCLC, ongoing Phase III trials are assessing Dato-DXd for the treatment of breast cancer. Additionally, Phase II and Phase I/II trials are examining its effectiveness for gastric cancer, urothelial carcinoma, and various other solid tumors.

SKB264, a groundbreaking ADC designed to target TROP2, was created through a collaboration between Merck and Sichuan Kelun-Biotech. It comprises a humanized monoclonal antibody aimed at TROP-2 and a new type of topoisomerase I inhibitor connected by an enzymatically cleavable linker. The medication is currently in Phase III trials for specific non-small cell lung cancer patients and certain individuals with previously treated endometrial carcinoma. Furthermore, Merck is conducting a Phase I/II study for MK-2870 in other advanced unresectable/metastatic solid tumors. Results from a Phase II expansion study involving patients with locally advanced or metastatic NSCLC were presented at the 2023 ASCO annual meeting.

DB-1305 is a focused ADC combining an anti-TROP-2 antibody with a new topoisomerase I inhibitor, P1021, using an enzymatically cleaved tetrapeptide linker. It is presently undergoing Phase I/II testing in individuals with advanced solid tumors.

In January 2024, the FDA granted FTD to DB-1305 for treating patients with platinum-resistant ovarian epithelial cancer, fallopian tube cancer, or primary peritoneal cancer who have undergone one to three previous systemic treatment regimens.

The anticipated launch of these emerging therapies are poised to transform the TROP-2 inhibitors market landscape in the coming years. As these cutting-edge therapies continue to mature and gain regulatory approval, they are expected to reshape the TROP-2 inhibitors market landscape, offering new standards of care and unlocking opportunities for medical innovation and economic growth.

TROP-2 Inhibitors Overview

Trophoblast cell surface antigen-2 (TROP-2) is a 35-kDa protein found on the surface of cells, functioning as a calcium signal transducer. It is encoded by the TACSTD2 gene and shares structural similarities with the epithelial cell adhesion molecule (EpCAM). This gene is active in various normal human tissues such as breast, cervix, kidney, lung, and pancreas, playing a role in the development of embryos. It has also been observed to be elevated in a range of cancers including head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, gastric cancer, gallbladder cancer, cervical cancer, lung cancer, breast cancer, colon cancer, pancreatic cancer, ovarian carcinoma, and endometrioid endometrial carcinoma. Consequently, targeting TROP-2 with medications could potentially offer treatment avenues for numerous challenging cancers.

TROP-2 has emerged as a promising protein target despite its potential in cancer therapy being recognized some years back. Recent advancements in targeted therapies and immunotherapies have underscored TROP-2’s significance due to its involvement in cancer cell proliferation, spread, and its increased presence in various cancer types.

TROP-2 Inhibitors Epidemiology Segmentation

The TROP-2 inhibitors report takes into the account of historical, current, and forecasted TROP-2 inhibitors patient pool. According to the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO), NSCLC is the most common type of lung cancer, accounting for 80─90% of all lung cancer cases.

The TROP-2 Inhibitors market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2019–2032 in the 7MM segmented into:

Total Incident Cases of Selected Indications (Breast Cancer, NSCLC, Urothelial Carcinoma, Ovarian cancer, and Others) for TROP-2 Inhibitors

Total Eligible Patient Pool for TROP-2 Inhibitors in Selected Indications

Total Treated Cases in Selected Indications for TROP-2 Inhibitors

TROP-2 Inhibitors Report Metrics Details Study Period 2020–2034 TROP-2 Inhibitors Report Coverage 7MM [The United States, the EU-4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan] Key TROP-2 Inhibitors Companies Daiichi Sankyo, AstraZeneca, Kelun Biotech, Merck, DualityBio, BioNTech, BiOneCure Therapeutics, and others Key TROP-2 Inhibitors Datopotamab deruxtecan, MK-2870/SKB-264, DB-1305/BNT325, and BIO-106, among others

Scope of the TROP-2 Inhibitors Market Report

TROP-2 Inhibitors Therapeutic Assessment: TROP-2 Inhibitors current marketed and emerging therapies

TROP-2 Inhibitors current marketed and emerging therapies TROP-2 Inhibitors Market Dynamics: Attribute Analysis of Emerging TROP-2 Inhibitors Drugs

Attribute Analysis of Emerging TROP-2 Inhibitors Drugs Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies

SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies Unmet Needs, KOL’s views, Analyst’s views, TROP-2 Inhibitors Market Access and Reimbursement

